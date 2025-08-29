NEET PG 2025 Answer Key Released by NBEMS Following Supreme Court Order; Response Sheets Awaited

Summary Candidates can now view and download the answer key by visiting the official NBEMS website at natboard.edu.in The released answer key is aligned with the master question paper format, allowing candidates to cross-check their responses in the same order as the original exam

In a significant development that ends years of student appeals for greater transparency, the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has officially released the NEET PG 2025 answer key. Candidates can now view and download the answer key by visiting the official NBEMS website at natboard.edu.in.

The released answer key is aligned with the master question paper format, allowing candidates to cross-check their responses in the same order as the original exam. However, students are still awaiting the full response sheets and detailed solutions, which have not yet been published. Aspirants continue to press for complete disclosure to ensure fairness and accountability in the evaluation process.

This decision comes in response to a Supreme Court directive, following controversies surrounding last year’s NEET PG, where a normalisation method was applied due to the exam being held in two shifts. The method drew widespread criticism and significantly delayed admissions. To prevent a repeat of the situation, the NBEMS conducted NEET PG 2025 in a single shift, thereby eliminating the need for score normalisation.

The landmark release of the answer key came just a day after the NEET PG 2025 results were declared. Alongside the answer key, the board has also made available question IDs and candidates' recorded responses, enabling a more transparent verification process.

NEET PG Scorecard 2025: Steps to download

Visit the official website: natboard.edu.in Click on the NEET PG 2025 scorecard link on the homepage Log in using your user ID and password Your NEET PG 2025 scorecard will be displayed Download and save the scorecard for future reference

Candidates are advised to keep a copy of their scorecard and track further updates from NBEMS, especially regarding counselling schedules and the pending release of full response sheets.