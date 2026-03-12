Indian Navy Agniveer Recruitment 2027 Notice Out: Application Details for SSR, MR Posts Here

Summary The Indian Navy has officially released recruitment notifications for Agniveer SSR, Agniveer MR, and SSR (Medical) Sailor posts for the 01/2027 and 02/2027 batches. Eligible candidates can submit their applications online through the official recruitment portal joinindiannavy.gov.in from March 14.

The Indian Navy has officially released recruitment notifications for Agniveer SSR, Agniveer MR, and SSR (Medical) Sailor posts for the 01/2027 and 02/2027 batches under the Agniveer scheme. Eligible candidates can submit their applications online through the official recruitment portal joinindiannavy.gov.in from March 14 to April 6, 2026.

According to the notification, applicants must pay an application fee of ₹550 plus 18 per cent GST, which can be paid online using net banking, UPI, or debit and credit cards. The Navy will also provide a correction window from April 10 to April 11, 2026, allowing candidates to rectify errors in their submitted application forms.

Both male and female candidates are eligible to apply for the Agniveer SSR (Senior Secondary Recruit) and Agniveer MR (Matric Recruit) posts. However, recruitment for the SSR (Medical) Sailor positions is open only to unmarried male candidates. The selection process will begin with the Indian Navy Entrance Test (INET) 2026, followed by several additional evaluation stages.

The INET 2026 examination is tentatively scheduled for May 2026, while the results are expected to be announced in June 2026.

Educational Qualifications

The educational eligibility requirements vary depending on the post. For Agniveer MR, candidates must have passed Class 10 with at least 50 per cent marks from a recognised board. Applicants seeking the Agniveer SSR position must have completed Class 12 with Mathematics and Physics, or possess a three-year diploma in a relevant field with a minimum of 50 per cent marks.

For the SSR (Medical) Sailor role, candidates must have passed Class 12 with Physics, Chemistry, and Biology, securing at least 50 percent marks. The age criteria differ for each post, and applicants are advised to consult the official notification for detailed eligibility requirements.

The recruitment process includes several stages. Candidates will first appear for the computer-based test in INET 2026, followed by the Physical Fitness Test (PFT). Those who qualify will then proceed to the Stage II written examination, after which document verification and medical examinations will be conducted.

Selected candidates will undergo their initial training at INS Chilka in Odisha.

The Agniveer SSR written examination will include 100 objective-type questions from English, Science, Mathematics, and General Awareness, to be completed within one hour. The Agniveer MR exam will consist of 50 questions covering Science, Mathematics, and General Awareness, with a duration of 30 minutes.

For the SSR (Medical) category, the written test will include 100 questions from English, Science, Biology, and General Awareness. All examinations will be conducted in both English and Hindi and will follow a negative marking system, with 0.25 marks deducted for each incorrect answer.

Candidates must successfully clear the Physical Fitness Test to qualify for the next stages of the selection process. The test includes a 1.6-kilometre run, along with squats, push-ups, and sit-ups, with separate performance standards for male and female candidates. Only those who meet the required physical benchmarks will be eligible to move forward in the recruitment process.

