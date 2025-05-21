Admit Card
NBEMS to Issue GPAT Admit Card 2025 Today at natboard.edu.in- Know Details Here
Posted on 21 May 2025
16:08 PM
The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will issue GPAT Admit Card 2025 today, May 21, 2025. Candidates who want to appear for Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test can download the hall ticket through the official website of NBEMS at natboard.edu.in.
According to the schedule, the written examination will be held on May 21, 2025. It will be a multiple-choice questions test delivered using a computer network (CBT). Candidates must note that Admit cards will not be issued to those found ineligible before the conduct of the examination.
GPAT Admit Card 2025: Steps to download
