Admit Card

NBEMS to Issue GPAT Admit Card 2025 Today at natboard.edu.in- Know Details Here

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 21 May 2025
16:08 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Candidates who want to appear for Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test can download the hall ticket through the official website of NBEMS at natboard.edu.in
According to the schedule, the written examination will be held on May 21, 2025

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will issue GPAT Admit Card 2025 today, May 21, 2025. Candidates who want to appear for Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test can download the hall ticket through the official website of NBEMS at natboard.edu.in.

According to the schedule, the written examination will be held on May 21, 2025. It will be a multiple-choice questions test delivered using a computer network (CBT). Candidates must note that Admit cards will not be issued to those found ineligible before the conduct of the examination.

GPAT Admit Card 2025: Steps to download

ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Visit the official website of NBEMS at natboard.edu.in
  2. Click on GPAT Admit Card 2025 link available on the home page
  3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details
  4. Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed
  5. Check the admit card and download it
  6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further use

For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

Last updated on 21 May 2025
16:09 PM
Admit Card GPAT 2025 NBEMS
Similar stories
CBSE

CBSE Begins Application for Class 12 Answer Books Scanned Copies 2025- Direct Link to. . .

NCET 2025

NCET Answer Key 2025 Out - Raise Objections by May 22; Check Marking Scheme by NTA

Judicial Services

Fresh Graduates Barred! SC Revises Judicial Service Exam Eligibility, Increases LDCE . . .

GATE 2025

GATE 2025 - COAP 2025 Counselling Round 2 Schedule Revised, New Dates Announced

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
NCET 2025

NCET Answer Key 2025 Out - Raise Objections by May 22; Check Marking Scheme by NTA

CBSE

CBSE Begins Application for Class 12 Answer Books Scanned Copies 2025- Direct Link to. . .

International conference

Brainware University to Host ICSCI 2025: International Conference on Sustainable Comp. . .

Judicial Services

Fresh Graduates Barred! SC Revises Judicial Service Exam Eligibility, Increases LDCE . . .

GATE 2025

GATE 2025 - COAP 2025 Counselling Round 2 Schedule Revised, New Dates Announced

MAH MBA CET 2025

MAH MBA CET 2025 Final Answer Key Released: Check Updated Responses and Result Detail. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality