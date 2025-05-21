NBEMS to Issue GPAT Admit Card 2025 Today at natboard.edu.in- Know Details Here

Summary Candidates who want to appear for Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test can download the hall ticket through the official website of NBEMS at natboard.edu.in According to the schedule, the written examination will be held on May 21, 2025

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will issue GPAT Admit Card 2025 today, May 21, 2025. Candidates who want to appear for Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test can download the hall ticket through the official website of NBEMS at natboard.edu.in.

According to the schedule, the written examination will be held on May 21, 2025. It will be a multiple-choice questions test delivered using a computer network (CBT). Candidates must note that Admit cards will not be issued to those found ineligible before the conduct of the examination.

GPAT Admit Card 2025: Steps to download

Visit the official website of NBEMS at natboard.edu.in Click on GPAT Admit Card 2025 link available on the home page A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed Check the admit card and download it Keep a hard copy of the same for further use

