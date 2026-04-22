NEET MDS 2026 Final Edit Window Closes Today: Last Chance to Fix Errors for Applicants

Summary The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is set to close the final correction window for candidates appearing in NEET MDS 2026 today. Registered candidates can access the edit facility through the official website, natboard.edu.in.

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is set to close the final correction window for candidates appearing in NEET MDS 2026 today, offering a last opportunity to rectify errors in their application forms. Registered candidates can access the edit facility through the official website, natboard.edu.in, and must complete the process by April 22, 2026.

As per the official notification, this final edit window is specifically meant for correcting discrepancies in uploaded images, including photographs, signatures, and thumb impressions. Applicants are required to ensure that all images meet the prescribed guidelines issued by NBEMS. Authorities have made it clear that any failure to upload correct and compliant images or to rectify previously flagged issues may lead to the rejection of the application form.

Candidates are advised to carefully review their submissions and make necessary corrections within the stipulated time. Once the window closes, no further opportunity for modification will be provided, making this step crucial for all applicants aiming to appear for the examination.

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To make corrections, candidates need to visit the NBEMS official website and navigate to the NEET MDS section. After opening the application link, they must log in using their User ID and password. Following login, applicants can edit the required details, accept the declaration, enter the captcha code, and review the updated form before submitting it.

In case of any technical issues or queries, NBEMS has provided support through its helpdesk services. Candidates can contact the helpline number at 7996165333 between 9.30 AM and 6 PM. Additionally, a query submission option is available under the helpdesk tab after logging into the applicant portal.

With the deadline set for today, candidates are urged to act promptly to avoid disqualification and ensure their applications are successfully processed.

NBEMS has recently activated the demo test link for the NEET MDS on its official website, which is officially scheduled to be conducted on May 2, 2026, in CBT mode.