NEET MDS 2026

NEET MDS 2026 Final Edit Window Closes Today: Last Chance to Fix Errors for Applicants

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 22 Apr 2026
11:44 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is set to close the final correction window for candidates appearing in NEET MDS 2026 today.
Registered candidates can access the edit facility through the official website, natboard.edu.in.

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is set to close the final correction window for candidates appearing in NEET MDS 2026 today, offering a last opportunity to rectify errors in their application forms. Registered candidates can access the edit facility through the official website, natboard.edu.in, and must complete the process by April 22, 2026.

As per the official notification, this final edit window is specifically meant for correcting discrepancies in uploaded images, including photographs, signatures, and thumb impressions. Applicants are required to ensure that all images meet the prescribed guidelines issued by NBEMS. Authorities have made it clear that any failure to upload correct and compliant images or to rectify previously flagged issues may lead to the rejection of the application form.

NEET MDS 2026 Demo Test Portal Activated - Check Link, Steps and Exam Pattern
NEET MDS 2026 Demo Test Portal Activated - Check Link, Steps and Exam Pattern

Candidates are advised to carefully review their submissions and make necessary corrections within the stipulated time. Once the window closes, no further opportunity for modification will be provided, making this step crucial for all applicants aiming to appear for the examination.

ADVERTISEMENT

To make corrections, candidates need to visit the NBEMS official website and navigate to the NEET MDS section. After opening the application link, they must log in using their User ID and password. Following login, applicants can edit the required details, accept the declaration, enter the captcha code, and review the updated form before submitting it.

In case of any technical issues or queries, NBEMS has provided support through its helpdesk services. Candidates can contact the helpline number at 7996165333 between 9.30 AM and 6 PM. Additionally, a query submission option is available under the helpdesk tab after logging into the applicant portal.

With the deadline set for today, candidates are urged to act promptly to avoid disqualification and ensure their applications are successfully processed.

NBEMS has recently activated the demo test link for the NEET MDS on its official website, which is officially scheduled to be conducted on May 2, 2026, in CBT mode.

Last updated on 22 Apr 2026
11:45 AM
NEET MDS 2026 National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) applications
Similar stories
WB HS 2026

WB HS Result 2026 Date Declared by WBCHSE! Board Announces Key Updates for Class 12 S. . .

Law exams

PU LLB Admit Card 2026 for 5-Year Law Entrance Exam Out; Get Download Link Here

Rajasthan government

RUHS Opens CUET 2026 Registration for UG Programmes; Apply by April 28

JEE Main 2026

Percentile v/s Percentage: NTA Explains JEE Main 2026 Scores, Raw Marks and Normalisa. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
WB HS 2026

WB HS Result 2026 Date Declared by WBCHSE! Board Announces Key Updates for Class 12 S. . .

Law exams

PU LLB Admit Card 2026 for 5-Year Law Entrance Exam Out; Get Download Link Here

Rajasthan government

RUHS Opens CUET 2026 Registration for UG Programmes; Apply by April 28

JEE Main 2026

Percentile v/s Percentage: NTA Explains JEE Main 2026 Scores, Raw Marks and Normalisa. . .

delhi schools

Delhi Schools Issues New Changes Amid Heatwave Alert; IMD Warns of Adverse Weather Co. . .

Summer camp

British Council Summer Camp 2026 Launched for School Students; Online Session Begins . . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality