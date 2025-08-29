NBEMS Releases NEET PG Scorecard 2025 at natboard.edu.in- Get Direct Link To Download Here

Summary Candidates who have appeared for the NEET PG 2025 can now download their scorecard on the official website, natboard.edu.in

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) released the National Eligibility -cum-Entrance Test – Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2025 scorecard today, August 29. Candidates who have appeared for the NEET PG 2025 can now download their scorecard on the official website, natboard.edu.in.

As per the NBEMS official notice, the answer key, along with candidates’ recorded responses and the evaluation scheme will be published soon on the official website.

NEET PG Scorecard 2025: Direct Link

The scorecard is valid for six months and is required for participation in counselling for MD, MS, PG diploma, post-MBBS, DNB, and Direct 6-year DrNB courses. Candidates seeking admission under the All India 50% quota should note that their scorecards will be available starting September 5, 2025.

NEET PG Scorecard 2025: Steps to download

Visit the official website: natboard.edu.in Click on the NEET PG 2025 scorecard link on the homepage Log in using your user ID and password Your NEET PG 2025 scorecard will be displayed Download and save the scorecard for future reference