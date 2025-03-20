National Testing Agency To Conclude CUET UG 2025 Registration Window Soon- Direct Link Here

Summary Candidates who want to apply for Common University Entrance Test for undergraduate courses can find the direct link through the official website of NTA CUET at cuet.nta.nic.in As per the schedule, the correction window will open on March 24 and will close on March 26, 2025

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conclude the CUET UG 2025 registration process on March 22, 2025. Candidates who want to apply for Common University Entrance Test for undergraduate courses can find the direct link through the official website of NTA CUET at cuet.nta.nic.in.

As per the schedule, the correction window will open on March 24 and will close on March 26, 2025. The examination will be held from May 8 to June 1, 2025. The deadline for a successful transaction of the fee is March 23, 2025. The exam will comprise 37 subjects and will take place in 13 Indian languages.

For appearing in the CUET (UG) - 2025, there is no age limit for the candidates. Candidates who have passed the class 12 /equivalent examination or are appearing in 2025 can appear in the CUET (UG) - 2025 examination.

CUET UG 2025: Steps to apply

Visit the official website- cuet.nta.nic.in Click on the registration link and register yourself Once done, login to the account Fill the application form and make the payment of the application fee Click on submit and download the confirmation page Keep a hard copy of the same for further use

