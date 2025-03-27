National Testing Agency Releases AISSEE Admit Card 2025- Get Direct Link to Download Inside

Summary Candidates who will be appearing for the All India Sainik Schools Entrance Examination 2025 will be able to download the sainik school entrance test hall ticket through the official website of AISSEE at exams.nta.ac.in/AISSEE/ According to the schedule, the All India Sainik Schools Entrance Examination is scheduled to be held on April 5, 2025

The National Testing Agency (NTA) issued AISSEE Admit Card 2025 yesterday, i.e. March 26, 2025. Candidates who will be appearing for the All India Sainik Schools Entrance Examination 2025 will be able to download the sainik school entrance test hall ticket through the official website of AISSEE at exams.nta.ac.in/AISSEE/.

According to the schedule, the All India Sainik Schools Entrance Examination is scheduled to be held on April 5, 2025. The examination for Class 6 will be held from 2 pm to 4.30 pm, and the examination for Class 9 will be held from 2 pm to 5 pm.

To be eligible for admission, a candidate must secure a minimum of 25% marks in each subject of the exam and 40% marks in aggregate of all the subjects of AISSEE-2025.

AISSEE Admit Card 2025: Steps to download

Visit the official website- exams.nta.ac.in/AISSEE/ Click on AISSEE Admit Card 2025 link available on the home page. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details. Click on submit and download the page. Keep a hard copy of the same for further reference

AISSEE Admit Card 2025: Direct Link