Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2026 Round 2 Schedule Released; List of Vacant Seats Tomorrow

Summary Eligible students can apply for CAP Round 2 through the official admission portal from June 6 to June 9, 2026 The second round is open to candidates who were not allotted seats in the first round, had their applications rejected or cancelled, or could not complete the registration process earlier

The School Education and Sports Department, Maharashtra, has announced the schedule for the second round of First-Year Junior College (FYJC) admissions for the 2026-27 academic session. Eligible students can apply for CAP Round 2 through the official admission portal from June 6 to June 9, 2026.

The second round is open to candidates who were not allotted seats in the first round, had their applications rejected or cancelled, or could not complete the registration process earlier.

The FYJC admission process has witnessed strong participation this year, with more than 12.51 lakh students registering for Class 11 admissions across Maharashtra. Of these, nearly 4.51 lakh students secured and confirmed admission during the first round, which concluded on June 3.

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The department will publish the list of vacant seats available across junior colleges on June 6, enabling students to review available options before submitting their preferences for the second round.

Candidates will also be able to make corrections to Part I of their application forms and complete fresh registrations during the Round 2 application window.

Maha FYJC Round 2 Admission Dates 2026

Maharashtra FYJC Round 2 Admission Schedule Release: June 5, 2026

Display of Vacant Seats: June 6, 2026

New Student Registration and Part I Corrections: June 6 to 9, 2026

FYJC Merit/Allotment List 2026: June 10 to 12, 2026

CAP Round 2 Seat Allotment and Display of Junior College Allotment List: June 13, 2026

Display of List of Students Allotted to Junior Colleges: June 13, 2026

Admission, Rejection or Cancellation by Junior Colleges: June 13 to 16, 2026

Activities Related to Junior Colleges: June 17, 2026

Announcement of Round 3 Admission Schedule: June 2026

Display of Junior College Vacancies for Round 3: June 19, 2026

Following the completion of Round 2 admissions, the department will announce the schedule for CAP Round 3 later in June. Vacancies remaining after the second round will be published on June 19.

Students allotted seats in Round 2 must complete admission formalities, including document verification and fee payment, within the stipulated deadline. Failure to confirm admission within the given period may result in forfeiture of the allotted seat.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official FYJC admission portal for updates regarding allotments, merit lists, and subsequent admission rounds.