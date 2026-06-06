Police recruitment

Karnataka Police Constable Recruitment 2026: Applications Open for 3,395 Civil Police Posts

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 06 Jun 2026
11:47 AM

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Summary
The official notification was released on June 5, 2026, inviting eligible candidates to apply online through the designated recruitment portal
Candidates who have completed PUC/Class 12 or an equivalent qualification are eligible to apply for the posts

The Karnataka State Police has commenced the recruitment process for 3,395 Civil Police Constable (CPC) vacancies across the state. The official notification was released on June 5, 2026, inviting eligible candidates to apply online through the designated recruitment portal.

Candidates who have completed PUC/Class 12 or an equivalent qualification are eligible to apply for the posts. The notification recognises equivalent qualifications awarded by boards such as CBSE, ISC and various state education boards.

As per the eligibility criteria, applicants must be at least 18 years old as of the last date for submitting applications. The upper age limit has been fixed at 33 years for General category candidates, while those belonging to SC, ST, Category-I, 2A, 2B, 3A and 3B categories can apply up to the age of 35 years. Candidates from notified tribal communities residing in Karnataka's forest regions are eligible up to 38 years of age. Additional age relaxation will be available for eligible in-service candidates and other categories in accordance with government norms.

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The application fee has been set at Rs 750 for General category candidates and those belonging to Categories 2A, 2B, 3A and 3B. Candidates from SC, ST, Category-I, ex-servicemen and transgender categories will be required to pay Rs 500. The fee must be paid online during the application process and is non-refundable.

The online application process began on June 5, 2026, and will remain open until July 3, 2026. Candidates can pay the application fee until July 14, 2026. The written examination is scheduled to be conducted on August 12, 2026.

The recruitment process will comprise multiple stages, including a written examination, Physical Standard Test (PST), Endurance Test (ET), medical examination, and preparation of the final merit list.

The written examination will be conducted in offline OMR mode and will consist of 100 objective-type questions carrying 100 marks. The syllabus includes General Knowledge, Science, Geography, History, the Constitution of India, the National Freedom Movement, Mental Ability and Moral Education. Candidates will be required to secure a minimum of 30 marks to qualify for the next stage.

According to the notification, male candidates must have a minimum height of 168 cm. Female and transgender candidates must have a minimum height of 157 cm and a minimum weight of 45 kg. Separate standards have been prescribed for candidates from notified tribal areas and ex-servicemen.

Interested candidates are advised to carefully review the official notification and complete the application process before the deadline to avoid last-minute issues.

Last updated on 06 Jun 2026
11:48 AM
Police recruitment
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