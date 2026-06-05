KEA to Declare KCET Result 2026 Tomorrow; Scorecards Available From 2 PM

Summary The results will be formally released by Medical Education Minister and KEA Chairman Sharan Prakash Patil during a press conference scheduled for 12 noon More than 3.3 lakh candidates who appeared for the entrance examination held between April 22 and April 24 are awaiting the outcome, which will determine admissions to various undergraduate professional courses across Karnataka

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) is set to announce the results of the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2026 today, June 6. The results will be formally released by Medical Education Minister and KEA Chairman Sharan Prakash Patil during a press conference scheduled for 12 noon.

More than 3.3 lakh candidates who appeared for the entrance examination held between April 22 and April 24 are awaiting the outcome, which will determine admissions to various undergraduate professional courses across Karnataka.

Candidates will be able to access their scorecards from 2 PM through the official KEA portals. Students will need their registration details and login credentials to download their results and check their ranks.

ADVERTISEMENT

Along with individual scorecards, KEA is expected to publish rank-related information that will be used for the upcoming admission and counselling process.

Candidates have been advised to keep their application numbers and hall ticket details ready to avoid delays while accessing the result portal.

The declaration of KCET 2026 results was delayed until the completion of the Agriculture and Veterinary Practical Examination conducted at the Hiriyur centre.

The process was further affected by a re-examination held on May 24 following allegations of malpractice at the centre. KEA had earlier stated that result compilation and evaluation would be completed only after the re-test process concluded.

Following the release of results, KEA is expected to initiate the counselling process for admissions to engineering, pharmacy, agriculture, veterinary and other professional courses.

The counselling schedule is likely to include:

Document verification

Option entry

Mock allotment

Seat allotment

Admission confirmation

During option entry, candidates will be required to select and prioritize their preferred colleges and courses. The mock allotment round will allow students to assess their chances of securing seats based on their choices before the final allotment process begins.

KEA has also facilitated pending document verification for eligible candidates and introduced a secure login system for CBSE and ICSE students to enable retrieval and verification of Class 12 marks required during the admission process.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official KEA websites for updates regarding rank cards, counselling schedules, document verification, option entry and seat allotment procedures.