Odisha government

Free Education from Kindergarten to Postgraduate Level - Odisha Govt Unveils Scheme for All Students

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 13 Jun 2026
14:26 PM

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Summary
In a major policy decision aimed at expanding access to education, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has announced that education in government schools and colleges across the state will be provided free of cost from kindergarten to postgraduate level.
Describing the initiative as a transformative step in the education sector, the chief minister said the policy is intended to make education universally accessible and remove financial barriers.

In a major policy decision aimed at expanding access to education, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has announced that education in government schools and colleges across the state will be provided free of cost from kindergarten to postgraduate level. The announcement was made during a press conference marking two years of the BJP government in Odisha.

Describing the initiative as a transformative step in the education sector, the chief minister said the policy is intended to make education universally accessible and remove financial barriers that often prevent students from pursuing higher studies. According to him, the move will particularly benefit students from economically weaker backgrounds and girls, helping them continue their educational journey without the burden of tuition costs.

Majhi stated that the government's objective is to ensure that education remains a right rather than a privilege. He expressed confidence that the initiative would strengthen educational opportunities across the state and could become one of the first comprehensive KG-to-PG free education models implemented at such a scale in the country.

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Highlighting the broader impact of the decision, the chief minister said the measure would help build a stronger foundation for Odisha’s youth and contribute significantly to the state's long-term social and economic development. He stressed that investment in education is crucial for creating a skilled and empowered generation capable of driving future growth.

The chief minister pointed to two major reforms already undertaken by his government in the education sector. These include the implementation of the National Education Policy 2020 and the establishment of Godavarish Mishra Adarsh Primary Schools in every gram panchayat. The initiative is designed to modernise and upgrade educational facilities at the grassroots level across Odisha.

Providing an update on the programme, Majhi said that out of the proposed 2,200 schools planned in the first phase, foundation stones for 322 schools have already been laid. The project aims to improve school infrastructure and enhance access to quality primary education in rural areas.

The state government has also focused on strengthening human resources in the education system. According to the chief minister, 26,615 teaching and non-teaching personnel have been recruited over the past two years. He further announced plans to appoint an additional 45,000 teachers over the next three years to address staffing requirements and improve the student-teacher ratio in educational institutions.

In the higher education sector, the government has outlined ambitious expansion plans. Majhi revealed that four new universities will be established in Odisha, while 18 new government colleges have already been opened in rural parts of the state to improve access to higher education.

Emphasising the government's long-term vision, the chief minister said Odisha is working towards becoming a leading destination for higher education in eastern India. With the introduction of free education from KG to PG, expansion of educational infrastructure, and large-scale teacher recruitment, the state hopes to create a more inclusive and robust academic ecosystem for future generations.

Last updated on 13 Jun 2026
14:38 PM
Odisha government free education Government schools postgraduate students kindergarten
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