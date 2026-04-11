MPESB Group 5 Admit Card 2026 Released; Staff Nurse, Paramedical Exam Starts April 15

Summary Candidates who have registered for the examination can now download their hall tickets from the official website The recruitment examination is scheduled to commence from April 15, 2026, and will be conducted for multiple Grade 3 posts in government medical colleges and health departments across Madhya Pradesh

The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB), Bhopal, has released the admit cards for the Group 5 Staff Nurse and Paramedical Combined Recruitment Test 2026. Candidates who have registered for the examination can now download their hall tickets from the official website.

The recruitment examination is scheduled to commence from April 15, 2026, and will be conducted for multiple Grade 3 posts in government medical colleges and health departments across Madhya Pradesh.

The Group 5 recruitment drive includes vacancies for positions such as Staff Nurse, Lab Technician, Pharmacist, and other paramedical roles. According to official details, a total of seven vacancies have been notified. The selection process will consist of a single written examination, followed by document verification conducted by the respective departments.

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The admit cards have been issued for candidates who completed their application process between March 13 and March 27, 2026, through the MP Online portal. The correction window for submitted applications remained open until April 1, after which no further changes were allowed.

Candidates are advised to download their admit cards promptly and verify all details mentioned on them, including exam date, reporting time, and personal information, to avoid any discrepancies on the day of examination.