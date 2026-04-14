Madhya Pradesh

MP Board Class 10, 12 Result 2026 Tomorrow at mpbse.mponline.gov.in; Check Timings Here

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 14 Apr 2026
14:16 PM

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Summary
The result link will be activated at 11 am on the official website and other digital platforms
The results will also be accessible through mobile applications such as the MPBSE Mobile App and MP Mobile App

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will declare the Class 10 and Class 12 board examination results on April 15, 2026. The result link will be activated at 11 am on the official website and other digital platforms.

Students who appeared for the MP Board exams this year will be able to access their scorecards online via the official portal and through DigiLocker. To check their results, candidates will need to enter their hall ticket number, select their class, and complete the captcha verification.

According to the board, students must secure a minimum of 33% marks in each subject, including both theory and practical components, to pass the examinations.

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As per the schedule, the Class 12 examinations were conducted from February 7 to March 5, 2026, while Class 10 exams took place between February 11 and March 2.

The results will also be accessible through mobile applications such as the MPBSE Mobile App and MP Mobile App. Students can download these apps from the Google Play Store and use the “Know Your Result” feature by entering their roll number and application number.

In 2025, the MP Board declared results on May 6, recording a pass percentage of 74.48% in Class 12 and 76.22% in Class 10.

MP Board Result 2026: Steps to Check

  • Visit the official website: mpbse.mponline.gov.in
  • Click on the link for “MP Board Exam 2026 – Class 10 and 12 marksheets”
  • Enter required login details
  • View and download the result
  • Take a printout for future reference

The results will be officially announced by Mohan Yadav during a press conference at Samatva Sabhagrih, located at the Chief Minister’s residence in Bhopal.

The announcement is eagerly awaited by lakhs of students across the state.

Last updated on 14 Apr 2026
14:19 PM
Madhya Pradesh Board Exam 2026 Results out
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