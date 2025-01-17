MP SET 2024

MP SET 2024 Final Answer Keys Released by MP PSC on mppsc.mp.gov.in - How to Download

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 17 Jan 2025
14:14 PM
Representative Image

Representative Image File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Candidates who appeared in the exam can download the answer keys from the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in
The examination was conducted on December 15 at various examination centers throughout the state, and the provisional answer keys were released on December 26

The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released the final answer keys of Madhya Pradesh State Eligibility Test (MP SET) 2024 on its official website. Candidates who appeared in the exam can download the answer keys from the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in.

The examination was conducted on December 15 at various examination centers throughout the state, and the provisional answer keys were released on December 26.

Following the release of the provisional answer keys, candidates were provided the opportunity to raise objections against the provisional answer keys. The final answer keys have been released after considering the objections raised by the candidates.

ADVERTISEMENT

How to download MP SET 2024 final answer key?

Step 1: Visit the official website of MP PSC at mppsc.mp.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link mentioning 'State Eligibility TEst 2024 - final answer key'

Step 3: A PDF file containing the final answer keys will be displayed

Step 4: Download the answer keys

Last updated on 17 Jan 2025
14:14 PM
MP SET 2024
Similar stories
MPPSC

MP SET Final Answer Key 2024 Released at mppsc.mp.gov.in- Direct Link Here

CMAT 2025

CMAT 2025 City Slip - Download Steps and Admit Card Release Date

Kerala SET

Kerala SET Admit Card 2024 Issued at lbsedp.lbscentre.in- Direct Link Here

Representative Image
Symbiosis Entrance Exam for Design

Symbiosis Institute of Design declares results of SEED on sid.edu.in - How to downloa. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
MPPSC

MP SET Final Answer Key 2024 Released at mppsc.mp.gov.in- Direct Link Here

CMAT 2025

CMAT 2025 City Slip - Download Steps and Admit Card Release Date

Kerala SET

Kerala SET Admit Card 2024 Issued at lbsedp.lbscentre.in- Direct Link Here

JEE Main 2025

JEE Main 2025 Admit Cards Release: What Candidates Need to Check

Representative Image
Symbiosis Entrance Exam for Design

Symbiosis Institute of Design declares results of SEED on sid.edu.in - How to downloa. . .

KCET 2025

KCET 2025 Registration Begins January 23: Check Exam Date and Application Details