MP SET 2024 Final Answer Keys Released by MP PSC on mppsc.mp.gov.in - How to Download

Summary Candidates who appeared in the exam can download the answer keys from the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in The examination was conducted on December 15 at various examination centers throughout the state, and the provisional answer keys were released on December 26

The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released the final answer keys of Madhya Pradesh State Eligibility Test (MP SET) 2024 on its official website. Candidates who appeared in the exam can download the answer keys from the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in.

The examination was conducted on December 15 at various examination centers throughout the state, and the provisional answer keys were released on December 26.

Following the release of the provisional answer keys, candidates were provided the opportunity to raise objections against the provisional answer keys. The final answer keys have been released after considering the objections raised by the candidates.

ADVERTISEMENT

How to download MP SET 2024 final answer key?

Step 1: Visit the official website of MP PSC at mppsc.mp.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link mentioning 'State Eligibility TEst 2024 - final answer key'

Step 3: A PDF file containing the final answer keys will be displayed

Step 4: Download the answer keys