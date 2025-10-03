Staff Selection Commission Begins SSC Head Constable 2025 Registration- Link to Apply Here

Summary Interested and eligible candidates can now submit their applications through the SSC’s new official website at ssc.gov.in As per the schedule released by the Commission, the online application window opened on September 29, 2025, and will remain active until October 20, 2025, up to 11:00 PM

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has officially started the application process for the recruitment of Head Constables (Ministerial) in Delhi Police. Interested and eligible candidates can now submit their applications through the SSC’s new official website at ssc.gov.in. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 509 vacancies across male and female categories.

As per the schedule released by the Commission, the online application window opened on September 29, 2025, and will remain active until October 20, 2025, up to 11:00 PM. Candidates will be allowed to pay the application fee online until October 21, 2025, also till 11:00 PM. In case of any errors or corrections, an application correction window will be available from October 27 to October 29, 2025.

The computer-based examination for the Head Constable posts is expected to be held in December 2025 or January 2026. The exact dates will be notified later on the SSC website.

SSC Head Constable Recruitment 2025: Vacancy Details

Through this recruitment process, the Commission will fill:

341 vacancies for Head Constable (Male): UR: 168 EWS: 34 OBC: 77 SC: 49 ST: 13

168 vacancies for Head Constable (Female): UR: 82 EWS: 17 OBC: 38 SC: 24 ST: 07

Applicants are required to pay an application fee of ₹100. However, women candidates and those belonging to SC, ST, Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) and Ex-Servicemen (ESM) categories are exempted from fee payment.

SSC Head Constable Recruitment 2025: Direct Link

Candidates are advised to carefully read the official notification for eligibility criteria, physical standards, selection process, and other important instructions before applying. Regular updates and further details will be made available on the SSC website.