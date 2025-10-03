SSC job aspirants

Staff Selection Commission Begins SSC Head Constable 2025 Registration- Link to Apply Here

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 03 Oct 2025
18:59 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Interested and eligible candidates can now submit their applications through the SSC’s new official website at ssc.gov.in
As per the schedule released by the Commission, the online application window opened on September 29, 2025, and will remain active until October 20, 2025, up to 11:00 PM

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has officially started the application process for the recruitment of Head Constables (Ministerial) in Delhi Police. Interested and eligible candidates can now submit their applications through the SSC’s new official website at ssc.gov.in. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 509 vacancies across male and female categories.

As per the schedule released by the Commission, the online application window opened on September 29, 2025, and will remain active until October 20, 2025, up to 11:00 PM. Candidates will be allowed to pay the application fee online until October 21, 2025, also till 11:00 PM. In case of any errors or corrections, an application correction window will be available from October 27 to October 29, 2025.

The computer-based examination for the Head Constable posts is expected to be held in December 2025 or January 2026. The exact dates will be notified later on the SSC website.

ADVERTISEMENT

SSC Head Constable Recruitment 2025: Vacancy Details

Through this recruitment process, the Commission will fill:

  • 341 vacancies for Head Constable (Male): UR: 168 EWS: 34 OBC: 77 SC: 49 ST: 13
  • UR: 168
  • EWS: 34
  • OBC: 77
  • SC: 49
  • ST: 13
  • 168 vacancies for Head Constable (Female): UR: 82 EWS: 17 OBC: 38 SC: 24 ST: 07
  • UR: 82
  • EWS: 17
  • OBC: 38
  • SC: 24
  • ST: 07

Applicants are required to pay an application fee of ₹100. However, women candidates and those belonging to SC, ST, Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) and Ex-Servicemen (ESM) categories are exempted from fee payment.

SSC Head Constable Recruitment 2025: Direct Link

Candidates are advised to carefully read the official notification for eligibility criteria, physical standards, selection process, and other important instructions before applying. Regular updates and further details will be made available on the SSC website.

Last updated on 03 Oct 2025
19:00 PM
SSC job aspirants SSC SSC 2025
Similar stories
Railway Recruitment Board

RRB ALP Result 2025 Declared; Shortlisted Candidates to Appear for Document Verificat. . .

IIT Bombay

IIT Bombay Begins UCEED 2026 Registration; Exam Scheduled for January 18

AIIMS

AIIMS Begins Registration for INI-CET January 2026 Session; Apply by October 21

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission Issues UPPSC ACF/RFO Admit Card 2025- Details. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Railway Recruitment Board

RRB ALP Result 2025 Declared; Shortlisted Candidates to Appear for Document Verificat. . .

IIT Bombay

IIT Bombay Begins UCEED 2026 Registration; Exam Scheduled for January 18

AIIMS

AIIMS Begins Registration for INI-CET January 2026 Session; Apply by October 21

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission Issues UPPSC ACF/RFO Admit Card 2025- Details. . .

NIRF Rankings

NIRF Rankings to Include Penalties for Research Retractions and Misconduct, Say Offic. . .

Odisha Police

Odisha Police SI Recruitment Exam Postponed Once Again - Fresh Dates Soon

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality