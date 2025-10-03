Railway Recruitment Board

RRB ALP Result 2025 Declared; Shortlisted Candidates to Appear for Document Verification

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 03 Oct 2025
18:52 PM

File Image

Summary
Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check their results through the official regional RRB websites
The RRB ALP recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 9,970 Assistant Loco Pilot vacancies across various zones of Indian Railways

The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have officially declared the RRB Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) Result 2025 for the Computer Based Aptitude Test (CBAT). Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check their results through the official regional RRB websites.

The RRB ALP recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 9,970 Assistant Loco Pilot vacancies across various zones of Indian Railways. The CBAT was conducted between July 15 and August 31, 2025, across various centres nationwide. The results are available in PDF format, listing the roll numbers of provisionally shortlisted candidates who will now proceed to the next phase of the recruitment process — Document Verification (DV) and Medical Examination.

Candidates shortlisted for DV are required to produce all original documents as specified in the Centralised Employment Notice (CEN) along with two sets of self-attested photocopies (A4 size). The Document Verification will take place at the location mentioned in the e-call letter, which will also include the date and reporting time for each candidate. Shortlisted candidates will receive notifications via email, SMS, and the RRB website regarding the availability of their e-call letters.

RRB ALP Result 2025: Steps to Download

  1. Visit the official website of your regional RRB.
  2. Click on the ‘RRB ALP Result 2025’ link on the homepage.
  3. A PDF file will open listing the roll numbers of shortlisted candidates.
  4. Download and print the file for future reference.

In addition to the result, the cut-off marks for the CBAT have also been released. Furthermore, candidates can access their individual CBAT scorecards from 7:00 PM on October 1, 2025, for a period of 15 days via the official websites.

With the result now declared, the recruitment process enters its final phase, bringing thousands of candidates closer to a career with Indian Railways. Candidates are advised to regularly check their respective RRB websites for updates on e-call letters, medical test instructions, and final appointment procedures.

Last updated on 03 Oct 2025
18:53 PM
Railway Recruitment Board RRB Exam Results out Railway recruitment
