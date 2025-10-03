AIIMS Begins Registration for INI-CET January 2026 Session; Apply by October 21

Summary Aspiring candidates seeking admission to various postgraduate medical courses can apply online through the official AIIMS examination website at aiimsexams.ac.in The application window will remain open until October 21, 2025, up to 5:00 PM

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has started the registration process for the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI-CET) for the January 2026 session. Aspiring candidates seeking admission to various postgraduate medical courses can apply online through the official AIIMS examination website at aiimsexams.ac.in. The application window will remain open until October 21, 2025, up to 5:00 PM.

The INI-CET is a national-level entrance examination conducted for admission to postgraduate courses including MD, MS, M.Ch. (6 years), DM (6 years), MDS, and MD in Hospital Administration. These programs are offered at AIIMS New Delhi and other prestigious Institutes of National Importance such as JIPMER Puducherry, NIMHANS Bengaluru, PGIMER Chandigarh, and SCTIMST Trivandrum. The entrance test plays a crucial role in filling PG seats for the January 2026 academic session.

Candidates who complete the registration will be able to check the status of their applications, including image uploads and other details, from October 24 to October 26, 2025. This window will also allow applicants to correct any errors in their registration details or re-upload rejected images. The admit cards for the examination will be made available on November 1, 2025, and the INI-CET will be conducted on November 9, 2025.

AIIMS INICET January 2026 Registration: Steps to Apply

1. Visit the official website- aiimsexams.ac.in

2. Click on the academic courses link and then again on the INICET link

3. Enter the registration details and click on submit

4. Once done, fill the application form

5. Make the payment of the application fee

6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need

AIIMS began the registration process on September 30, 2025, and encourages all eligible candidates to complete the procedure well before the deadline. Detailed guidelines regarding eligibility criteria, document specifications, and exam syllabus are available on the official portal.

The INI-CET is a highly competitive exam that serves as a gateway to some of the most sought-after postgraduate medical seats in India. With less than two weeks left for registration, candidates are urged to apply promptly and ensure accuracy in their application forms to avoid las