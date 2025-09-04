NIRF Rankings 2025 Announced: IIT Madras Tops Again! Check Each Category List

Summary The 10th edition of the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF 2025) has been officially announced, with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras retaining the No. 1 position in the overall category Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan released the rankings in a live event, unveiling the list of top-performing colleges and universities across the country.

The 10th edition of the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF 2025) has been officially announced, with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras retaining the No. 1 position in the overall category for the seventh consecutive year. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan released the rankings in a live event, unveiling the list of top-performing colleges and universities across the country.

This year, institutions have been ranked in 17 categories, including engineering, management, medical, law, pharmacy, agriculture, and research, among others. A new category on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) has also been introduced to align with India’s commitment to global benchmarks.

The NIRF 2025 results were delayed after the Madras High Court imposed an interim stay following a plea over transparency concerns and discrepancies in data submitted by institutions. To address these concerns, the Ministry of Education introduced stricter rules, additional evaluation parameters, and negative marking for research paper retractions to ensure credibility.

The National Board of Accreditation (NBA) compiled the rankings, with each list featuring the Top 100 institutions, followed by rank bands of 101-150 and 151-200.

Top Institutes as per NIRF Rankings 2025

Overall: IIT Madras

University: Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru

College: Hindu College, Delhi

Engineering: IIT Madras

Management: IIM Ahmedabad

Pharmacy: Jamia Hamdard, New Delhi

Law: National Law School of India University (NLSIU), Bengaluru

Medical: AIIMS Delhi

Architecture & Planning: IIT Roorkee

Dental: AIIMS Delhi

Innovation: IIT Bombay

Agriculture & Allied Sectors: Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI), New Delhi

Research Institutions: IISc Bengaluru

Open University: IGNOU

Skill University: Symbiosis Skills and Professional University, Pune

State Public University: Jadavpur University, Kolkata

SDG Institutions: IIT Madras

In the latest edition, the Ministry of Education received over 10,800 applications from higher education institutions nationwide. With IIT Madras continuing its stronghold at the top, the rankings once again highlight India’s leading centres of excellence in higher education.

The complete NIRF Rankings 2025 PDF list is now available on the official website — nirfindia.org.