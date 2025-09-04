NIRF Rankings 2025

NIRF Rankings 2025 Announced: IIT Madras Tops Again! Check Each Category List

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 04 Sep 2025
12:17 PM

File Image

The 10th edition of the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF 2025) has been officially announced, with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras retaining the No. 1 position in the overall category for the seventh consecutive year. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan released the rankings in a live event, unveiling the list of top-performing colleges and universities across the country.

This year, institutions have been ranked in 17 categories, including engineering, management, medical, law, pharmacy, agriculture, and research, among others. A new category on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) has also been introduced to align with India’s commitment to global benchmarks.

The NIRF 2025 results were delayed after the Madras High Court imposed an interim stay following a plea over transparency concerns and discrepancies in data submitted by institutions. To address these concerns, the Ministry of Education introduced stricter rules, additional evaluation parameters, and negative marking for research paper retractions to ensure credibility.

The National Board of Accreditation (NBA) compiled the rankings, with each list featuring the Top 100 institutions, followed by rank bands of 101-150 and 151-200.

Top Institutes as per NIRF Rankings 2025

  • Overall: IIT Madras
  • University: Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru
  • College: Hindu College, Delhi
  • Engineering: IIT Madras
  • Management: IIM Ahmedabad
  • Pharmacy: Jamia Hamdard, New Delhi
  • Law: National Law School of India University (NLSIU), Bengaluru
  • Medical: AIIMS Delhi
  • Architecture & Planning: IIT Roorkee
  • Dental: AIIMS Delhi
  • Innovation: IIT Bombay
  • Agriculture & Allied Sectors: Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI), New Delhi
  • Research Institutions: IISc Bengaluru
  • Open University: IGNOU
  • Skill University: Symbiosis Skills and Professional University, Pune
  • State Public University: Jadavpur University, Kolkata
  • SDG Institutions: IIT Madras

In the latest edition, the Ministry of Education received over 10,800 applications from higher education institutions nationwide. With IIT Madras continuing its stronghold at the top, the rankings once again highlight India’s leading centres of excellence in higher education.

The complete NIRF Rankings 2025 PDF list is now available on the official website — nirfindia.org.

Last updated on 04 Sep 2025
13:59 PM
