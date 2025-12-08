UPSC CSE 2024

UPSC CSE 2024 Cadre Allocation List Released: Top Rankers Assigned IAS; Full List Here

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 08 Dec 2025
10:57 AM

The Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions has released the cadre allocation list.
As per the official allotment, All India Rank 1 holder Shakti Dubey has been assigned the Uttar Pradesh cadre.

The Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions has released the cadre allocation list for candidates who secured selection into the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) through the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Examination 2024 cycle. As per the official allotment, All India Rank 1 holder Shakti Dubey has been assigned the Uttar Pradesh cadre, fulfilling her preference for her home state. Harshita Goyal, who secured the second rank, has been allotted the Gujarat cadre, as confirmed by the Ministry.

The Ministry also released the cadre details of the top 10 UPSC CSE 2024 rankers, marking the final step in their induction into the IAS. This year’s batch reflects a diverse representation, with women continuing to perform strongly in the examination. Among the top 25 rankers, 14 are men and 11 are women, highlighting a balanced presence in the top tiers of the merit list.

In total, the UPSC recommended 1,009 candidates for appointment to various central services following the announcement of the final results on April 22. Of these successful candidates, 725 are men and 284 are women, showcasing a steady rise in women’s participation and success in one of India’s most competitive examinations.

The Civil Services Examination, conducted annually by the UPSC, remains one of the most sought-after recruitment processes in the country, attracting lakhs of aspirants each year. The examination selects candidates for prestigious roles including the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Indian Revenue Service, Indian Trade Service, and other Group A and Group B services. With the release of the cadre allocation, the selected candidates will now proceed toward training and joining their respective state and central administrative roles.

Find the full allocation list here.

