National Teachers’ Awards 2025: Selected Educators List Out, Felicitation on September 5

The Ministry of Education has announced the names of 45 teachers who will be honoured with the prestigious National Teachers’ Awards 2025. President Droupadi Murmu will present the awards on September 5, observed nationwide as Teachers’ Day.

Among the awardees, Maharashtra and Bihar have three teachers each, while two teachers each have been selected from Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal. The list also features five school teachers from the Prime Minister Schools for Rising India (PM SHRI) programme. The final selection was made through a rigorous three-stage online process conducted at the district, state, and national levels, ensuring transparency and merit-based recognition. Out of the 45 awardees, 24 are men and 21 are women, reflecting a balanced representation of educators from across India.

The awardees include teachers from central boards, state schools, and specialised institutions such as Kendriya Vidyalayas, Navodaya Vidyalayas, Sainik Schools, and the Atomic Energy Education Society. Together, the 45 recipients represent 27 states, seven union territories, and six organisations, showcasing the diversity of India’s educational ecosystem.

The National Teachers’ Award is conferred annually to recognise educators who have made exceptional contributions to school education, improved learning outcomes, and positively impacted the lives of students. This year’s nominees were invited to submit applications online between June 23 and July 20, 2025.

Each awardee will receive a certificate, a silver medal, and a cash prize of ₹50,000. The Ministry of Education has also made arrangements for the honoured teachers to stay at Hotel ‘The Ashok’ in New Delhi from September 3 to 6, with an official meeting scheduled at the venue on September 3. The event will serve as both recognition and inspiration, celebrating educators who continue to shape the nation’s future.