Ministry of Education Begins Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025 with Nationwide Live Streaming in Schools

The Ministry of Education, in collaboration with Atal Innovation Mission (AIM) and NITI Aayog, has launched the Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025, a nationwide initiative aimed at promoting creativity and innovation among school students. The live streaming of the launch event began today, October 13, at 10 AM, and was broadcast simultaneously across schools throughout India via official portals — vbb.mic.gov.in and schoolinnovationmarathon.org.

Targeted at students from Classes 6 to 12, the initiative invites school teams and teachers to foster a culture of innovation by encouraging young minds to identify real-world problems and build creative solutions around four key themes:

Atmanirbhar Bharat

Swadeshi

Vocal for Local

Samriddh Bharat

Each participating team must select a theme, identify a relevant problem statement, and submit a 2–5 minute video. The video should explain the problem being addressed, the proposed solution or prototype, its functionality, and its potential impact.

The Buildathon 2025 boasts a Rs 1 crore award pool, which will be distributed among:

10 national-level winners

100 state-level winners

1,000 district-level winners

The initiative aligns with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, offering experiential learning and a platform for students to develop critical thinking and innovation skills. Special focus is given to aspirational districts, tribal areas, and remote regions, ensuring inclusivity and equal opportunity for all learners.

Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025: Key Dates

Project & Video Submission: October 13 to October 31, 2025

Evaluation of Entries: November 1 to December 31, 2025

Result Announcement: January 2026

Felicitation Ceremony for Winners: January 2026

This nationwide hackathon not only nurtures student innovation but also helps embed the values of self-reliance, sustainability, and local empowerment in the younger generation. Schools and teachers are encouraged to actively guide students in participating and submitting high-quality, impactful entries.