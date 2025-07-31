MHT CET CAP Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2025 Today at fe2025.mahacet.org- Know Details Inside

Summary Registered cndidates will be able to check MHT CET CAP round 1 result 2025 on the official website- fe2025.mahacet.org As per the schedule, applicants will have to accept the allotted seats and report to the allotted institutes between August 1 and August 3

The State Common Entrance Test (CET) cell will publish the provisional seat allotment for round 1 of the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) 2025 for BE, BTech admissions based on the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) today, July 31. Registered candidates will be able to check MHT CET CAP round 1 result 2025 on the official website- fe2025.mahacet.org.

As per the schedule, applicants will have to accept the allotted seats and report to the allotted institutes between August 1 and August 3. The seats will be allotted on the basis of the choices filled by the candidates, MHT CET scores, and seat availability. If a candidate is allotted the seat of their first choice, their allotment will be auto-freezed and they will not be allowed to participate in the further rounds of counselling.

Choice-filling for the MHT CET counselling 2025 was done between July 26 and 28. MHT CET CAP 2025 round 1 provisional seat matrix was issued on July 25. The CET cell published the MHT CET final merit list 2025 on July 25 after receiving grievances in the MHT CET provisional merit list 2025 which was made available on July 19.

For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.