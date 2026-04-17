MHT CET 2026 PCB Admit Card Released; Exams Begin April 21

Summary Registered candidates can now download their hall tickets from the official website The MHT CET 2026 PCB examination will be conducted in computer-based mode from April 21 to April 26

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has released the admit card for the MHT CET 2026 Physics, Chemistry, and Biology (PCB) group. Registered candidates can now download their hall tickets from the official website.

To access the admit card, candidates must log in using their application number and password. The hall ticket is a mandatory document, and candidates are required to carry a printed copy along with a valid photo ID to the examination centre.

The MHT CET 2026 PCB examination will be conducted in computer-based mode from April 21 to April 26. The question paper will be divided into two sections: Section 1 will cover Physics and Chemistry, while Section 2 will focus on Biology.

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Officials have advised candidates to carefully verify the details mentioned on the admit card and follow all instructions provided.

MHT CET PCB Admit Card 2026: Steps to Download

Visit the official website of the Maharashtra State CET Cell

Open the candidate login portal on the homepage

Click on the “MHT CET 2026 Admit Card” link

Log in using your registered email ID and password

Download and save the hall ticket

Take at least two printouts on A4-size paper

Candidates must note that digital copies of the admit card will not be accepted at the exam centre. They are encouraged to stay updated through the official website for any further announcements.