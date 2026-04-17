Maharashtra government

MHT CET 2026 PCB Admit Card Released; Exams Begin April 21

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 17 Apr 2026
12:55 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Registered candidates can now download their hall tickets from the official website
The MHT CET 2026 PCB examination will be conducted in computer-based mode from April 21 to April 26

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has released the admit card for the MHT CET 2026 Physics, Chemistry, and Biology (PCB) group. Registered candidates can now download their hall tickets from the official website.

To access the admit card, candidates must log in using their application number and password. The hall ticket is a mandatory document, and candidates are required to carry a printed copy along with a valid photo ID to the examination centre.

The MHT CET 2026 PCB examination will be conducted in computer-based mode from April 21 to April 26. The question paper will be divided into two sections: Section 1 will cover Physics and Chemistry, while Section 2 will focus on Biology.

ADVERTISEMENT

Officials have advised candidates to carefully verify the details mentioned on the admit card and follow all instructions provided.

MHT CET PCB Admit Card 2026: Steps to Download

  • Visit the official website of the Maharashtra State CET Cell
  • Open the candidate login portal on the homepage
  • Click on the “MHT CET 2026 Admit Card” link
  • Log in using your registered email ID and password
  • Download and save the hall ticket
  • Take at least two printouts on A4-size paper

Candidates must note that digital copies of the admit card will not be accepted at the exam centre. They are encouraged to stay updated through the official website for any further announcements.

Last updated on 17 Apr 2026
12:59 PM
Maharashtra government MHT CET 2026 Admit Card
Similar stories
JIPMAT

JIPMAT 2026 Registration Begins for IIM Admission - NTA Releases Exam Date and Key In. . .

HSSC 2026

HSSC Releases Admit Cards for Haryana Police Constable PMT 2026; List of Eligible Can. . .

Admit Card

ICAI CA May Inter, Final Admit Card 2026 Released at eservices.icai.org; Download Lin. . .

Kerala SSLC

Kerala SSLC, Class 12 Exams Cancelled in Gulf Region! Alternative Evaluation and Resu. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
JIPMAT

JIPMAT 2026 Registration Begins for IIM Admission - NTA Releases Exam Date and Key In. . .

HSSC 2026

HSSC Releases Admit Cards for Haryana Police Constable PMT 2026; List of Eligible Can. . .

Admit Card

ICAI CA May Inter, Final Admit Card 2026 Released at eservices.icai.org; Download Lin. . .

Kerala SSLC

Kerala SSLC, Class 12 Exams Cancelled in Gulf Region! Alternative Evaluation and Resu. . .

Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education

MP Board 2026: MPBSE Second Exam Dates Announced for Class 10, 12 Following Result

UPSC 2026

UPSC NDA NA 1 Answer Key 2026 Out for All Question Sets - Check GAT, Maths Solutions . . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality