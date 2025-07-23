Maharashtra government

MHT CET 2025 Final Merit List Releasing Tomorrow- Check Important Dates Here

Posted on 23 Jul 2025
File Image

The State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell, Maharashtra, is set to issue the final merit list for the MHT CET counseling, 2025 tomorrow, on July 24, 2025. Once released, candidates who have applied for admission to the first year of Engineering and Technology programmes (B. E./ B. Tech.) and integrated Master of Engineering and Technology programme can check the final merit list at the official website- fe2025.mahacet.org

As per the schedule, the provisional merit list was released on the portal on July 20 (earlier was scheduled to release on July 18). Candidates could register their grievances about the provisional merit list from July 20 to July 22 till 5:00 PM.

Online registration of applications began from June 28 to July 14. It was also mentioned that applications that are registered after July 14, 2025 on the website shall be only considered for Non-CAP Seats.

MHT CET 2025 Merit List: Steps to check

  1. Visit the official website of MHT CET- fe2025.mahacet.org
  2. Click on the link MHT CET merit list 2025 link and select preferred group and category
  3. Check and download the merit list for further use
