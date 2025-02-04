MH CET 5-year LLB Exam registration last date extended - Check new dates, exam schedule

Summary Candidates willing to appear in the exam can now submit their applications online till February 18. To register candidates will have to visit cetcell.mahacet.org Through this exam, eligibile students will be selected for admission to 5-year LLB courses for the upcoming academic year

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has extended the registration deadline for the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (CET) on its official website. Candidates willing to appear in the exam can now submit their applications online till February 18. To register candidates will have to visit cetcell.mahacet.org

Through this exam, eligibile students will be selected for admission to 5-year LLB courses for the upcoming academic year. Initially, the last date for submission of online application was fixed on February 3, 2025.

The examination will be conducted on April 28 in a computer based mode. The exam will be of 120 marks

How to apply for MH CET 5-year LLB 2025?

Step 1: Visit the official website of MH CET at cetcell.mahacet.org

Step 2: Click on the CET Exam portal link available on the homepage

Step 3: Register yourself by providing all necessary credentials

Step 4: Now login to your account by entering your registered email id and password

Step 5: Fill up the application form

Step 6: Pay application fee

Step 7: Submit the application