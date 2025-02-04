MH CET 5-year LLB Exam registration last date extended - Check new dates, exam schedule

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has extended the registration deadline for the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (CET) on its official website. Candidates willing to appear in the exam can now submit their applications online till February 18. To register candidates will have to visit cetcell.mahacet.org
Through this exam, eligibile students will be selected for admission to 5-year LLB courses for the upcoming academic year. Initially, the last date for submission of online application was fixed on February 3, 2025.
The examination will be conducted on April 28 in a computer based mode. The exam will be of 120 marks
How to apply for MH CET 5-year LLB 2025?
Step 1: Visit the official website of MH CET at cetcell.mahacet.org
Step 2: Click on the CET Exam portal link available on the homepage
Step 3: Register yourself by providing all necessary credentials
Step 4: Now login to your account by entering your registered email id and password
Step 5: Fill up the application form
Step 6: Pay application fee
Step 7: Submit the application