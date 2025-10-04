MCC

MCC to Close NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3 Registration Tomorrow- Seat Allotment Next

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will close the registration process for Round 3 of NEET UG Counselling 2025 on October 5, 2025. Candidates who have not yet registered for the third round can still apply by visiting the official website at mcc.nic.in.

Alongside registration, the choice filling process will also conclude on the same day. Candidates will be able to lock their choices between 4:00 PM and 11:55 PM on October 5, 2025. Once this window closes, the system will proceed with the seat allotment process, which will take place from October 6 to October 7, 2025.

The seat allotment results for Round 3 are scheduled to be released on October 8, 2025. Candidates who are allotted seats must report to their respective medical or dental colleges between October 9 and October 17, 2025, to complete the admission process. Following this, institutes will verify the data of joined candidates from October 18 to October 19, 2025.

NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3 Registration: Steps to Apply

  1. Visit the official MCC website at mcc.nic.in.
  2. Click on the ‘NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3’ link on the homepage.
  3. Register using the required credentials.
  4. Fill out the application form.
  5. Pay the applicable counselling fee.
  6. Submit the form and download a copy for future use.

Candidates are advised to ensure all information entered is accurate and to complete all formalities within the given deadlines. Missing any step may lead to disqualification from this round of counselling.

For updates and further details, candidates should regularly visit the MCC’s official w

