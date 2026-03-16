NEET SS 2025 Round 1 Seat Matrix Revised! When Will the Choice-Filling Portal Close?

Summary The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has issued a notice regarding changes to the Round 1 seat matrix of NEET SS Counselling 2025. The Round 1 choice filling process for NEET SS 2025 counselling is currently in progress and will conclude today, March 16.

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has issued a notice regarding changes to the Round 1 seat matrix of NEET SS Counselling 2025. The update comes after several medical institutions communicated revisions in their super-speciality seat availability for the current academic cycle.

As per the official notification, MCC has received formal inputs from participating colleges about both the withdrawal and addition of seats for the first round of counselling. Seats that have been marked for withdrawal will be removed from the Round 1 seat matrix before the seat allotment process begins, ensuring that these seats are not considered during allotment.

At the same time, MCC has confirmed that newly added seats have already been included in the updated Round 1 seat matrix. This allows eligible candidates to view the revised seat availability and make fresh choices accordingly during the counselling process. Candidates are therefore advised to carefully review the updated matrix before finalising their preferences.

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Course-Wise Seat Addition

MCh Surgical Gastroenterology - 2 seats

DM Endocrinology - 2 seats

DM Medical Oncology - 2 seats

MCh Surgical Oncology - 4 seats

Course-Wise Seat Withdrawal

DrNB Cardiology(DCRD) - 4 seats

DrNB Urology(DGUS) - 2 seats

DM Onco Pathology(DMOP) - 2 seats

The Round 1 choice filling process for NEET SS 2025 counselling is currently in progress and will conclude today, March 16. Registered candidates will be able to lock their preferences from 4 PM to 11:55 PM today.

According to the official schedule published, the seat allotment processing will take place on March 17, and the Round 1 result will be declared on March 18, 2026.

Read the seat matrix revision notice here.