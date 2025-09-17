NEET UG 2025 Round 2 - MCC Releases Seat Allotment; Check Provisional Result Download Link

Summary The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has officially uploaded the provisional seat allotment results for Round 2 of NEET UG 2025 counselling today, September 17. Candidates who participated in the process can now check their allotment status on the official website, mcc.nic.in.

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has officially uploaded the provisional seat allotment results for Round 2 of NEET UG 2025 counselling today, September 17. Candidates who participated in the process can now check their allotment status on the official website, mcc.nic.in.

Steps to check NEET UG 2025 provisional seat allotment result

Visit the official MCC website at mcc.nic.in.

Navigate to the ‘UG Medical’ tab.

Click on ‘Provisional Result for Round 2 of NEET UG Counselling 2025’ under the Current Events section.

View the result PDF and download it for future reference.

As per the MCC notification, candidates must carefully verify their results and report any discrepancies by emailing mccresultquery@gmail.com before 10 AM on September 18, 2025. After this deadline, the provisional results will be treated as final. MCC has clarified that these results are purely indicative and may be subject to change.

The notice further emphasised that the provisional allotment does not grant any legal claim to the allotted seat and cannot be challenged in a court of law. Aspirants are advised to approach their allotted colleges or institutions only after the final results are released and the allotment letter is available for download from the MCC portal.

For detailed information, candidates are urged to refer to the official MCC website.

Find the direct provisional result link here.