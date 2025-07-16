MCC Publishes NEET UG 2025 State Quota Counselling Schedule- Check Details Inside

Summary The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has notified the NEET UG state quota counselling schedule 2025 on the official website- mcc.nic.in As per the NEET UG state counselling schedule 2025, there will be four rounds of admissions – round 1, round 2, round 3, and stray vacancy round

The NEET UG counselling 2025 for the 85% state quota seats in MBBS, BDS programmes in medical and dental colleges for the academic session 2025-26 has commenced in some states like Tamil Nadu, Assam, Telangana, Punjab. The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has notified the NEET UG state quota counselling schedule 2025 on the official website- mcc.nic.in.

As per the NEET UG state counselling schedule 2025, there will be four rounds of admissions – round 1, round 2, round 3, and stray vacancy round. While MCC will conduct the all India medical counselling 2025 for 15% AIQ seats in states and 100% seats in central universities, the state-specific medical education departments will hold the state counselling for NEET UG 2025.

As per the schedule, the first round will be conducted from July 30 to August 6.

NEET UG 2025 State Counselling

Round 1

State Counselling- July 30 to August 6

Verification of Joined Candidates Data by MCC- August 13 to 14

Last date of Joining- August 12

Round 2

State Counselling -August 19 to 29

Verification of Joined Candidates Data by MCC- September 5 to 6

Last date of Joining- September 4

Round 3

State Counselling -September 9 to 13

Verification of Joined Candidates Data by MCC- September 24

Last date of Joining- September 23

Stray Vacancy Round

State Counselling- September 25 to 29

Last date of Joining- October 3

Academic Session Commences- September 1