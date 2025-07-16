MCC

MCC Publishes NEET UG 2025 State Quota Counselling Schedule- Check Details Inside

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 16 Jul 2025
14:50 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has notified the NEET UG state quota counselling schedule 2025 on the official website- mcc.nic.in
As per the NEET UG state counselling schedule 2025, there will be four rounds of admissions – round 1, round 2, round 3, and stray vacancy round

The NEET UG counselling 2025 for the 85% state quota seats in MBBS, BDS programmes in medical and dental colleges for the academic session 2025-26 has commenced in some states like Tamil Nadu, Assam, Telangana, Punjab. The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has notified the NEET UG state quota counselling schedule 2025 on the official website- mcc.nic.in.

As per the NEET UG state counselling schedule 2025, there will be four rounds of admissions – round 1, round 2, round 3, and stray vacancy round. While MCC will conduct the all India medical counselling 2025 for 15% AIQ seats in states and 100% seats in central universities, the state-specific medical education departments will hold the state counselling for NEET UG 2025.

As per the schedule, the first round will be conducted from July 30 to August 6.

ADVERTISEMENT

NEET UG 2025 State Counselling

Round 1

State Counselling- July 30 to August 6

Verification of Joined Candidates Data by MCC- August 13 to 14

Last date of Joining- August 12

Round 2

State Counselling -August 19 to 29

Verification of Joined Candidates Data by MCC- September 5 to 6

Last date of Joining- September 4

Round 3

State Counselling -September 9 to 13

Verification of Joined Candidates Data by MCC- September 24

Last date of Joining- September 23

Stray Vacancy Round

State Counselling- September 25 to 29

Last date of Joining- October 3

Academic Session Commences- September 1

Last updated on 16 Jul 2025
15:02 PM
MCC Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) NEET UG 2025
Similar stories
ICSI

ICSI CSEET 2025 Result OUT at icsi.edu.in- Get Direct Link to Check Here

AIIMS

AIIMS CRE 2025 Registration Window Open at aiimsexams.ac.in- Apply Till July 31

JEECUP

JEECUP Counselling 2025 Special Round 4, 5 Schedule Released! Check Timetable Inside

Delhi University (DU)

DU UG Admissions 2025 Preference Edit Ends Today - SRCC, BCom(H) Top Picks Among Appl. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
ICSI

ICSI CSEET 2025 Result OUT at icsi.edu.in- Get Direct Link to Check Here

AIIMS

AIIMS CRE 2025 Registration Window Open at aiimsexams.ac.in- Apply Till July 31

Telangana

KNRUHS Begins Registration for Telangana NEET UG Counselling 2025- Check Details

JEECUP

JEECUP Counselling 2025 Special Round 4, 5 Schedule Released! Check Timetable Inside

Delhi University (DU)

DU UG Admissions 2025 Preference Edit Ends Today - SRCC, BCom(H) Top Picks Among Appl. . .

Karnataka government

KSEAB Issues Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 3 Result 2025 for Revaluation, Retotalling- Direc. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality