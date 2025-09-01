MCC

MCC Issues Revised Schedule For NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Counselling; Registration From Sept 4

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the revised schedule for NEET UG 2025 Round 2 counselling for undergraduate medical admissions. Eligible candidates can participate in the counselling process by registering through the official MCC website at mcc.nic.in.

According to the new timeline, Round 2 registration and fee payment will begin on September 4 and will remain open until September 9, 2025. Candidates will be able to fill and lock their choices of courses and colleges between September 5 and 9, with final locking mandatory on September 9 to be considered for seat allotment.

The seat allotment processing will be conducted over September 10 and 11, and the Round 2 allotment results will be published on September 12, 2025. Candidates allotted a seat will be required to report to their respective institutions for document verification and admission formalities between September 13 and 19.

In addition to the All India Quota counselling, the MCC also released the state quota Round 2 counselling timeline, which will take place from September 10 to 19, 2025.

NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Revised Schedule

Round 2 seat matrix- Sept 3

Registration/ payment for counselling Round 2- Sept 4 to 9

Round 2 Choice filling/ locking- Sept 5 to 9

Processing of seat allotment- Sept 10 to 11

Round 2 provisional result- Sept 12

Reporting- Sept 13 to 19

Seat matrix- Sept 23

Round 3 counselling registration/fee payment- Sept 24 to 29

Round 3 Choice filling/ locking- Sept 24 to 29

Processing of seat allotment- Sept 30 to Oct 2

Round 3 result- Oct 3

Reporting to the allotted institute- Oct 4 to 10

Seat matrix- Oct 13

Registration Begins- Oct 14 to 16

Choice filling- Oct 14 to 17

Seat allotment processing- Oct 17

Stray round result- Oct 18

Reporting and Joining- Oct 19 to 25

The NEET UG counselling is conducted for admission to 15% All India Quota (AIQ) seats in government medical colleges and 100% seats in deemed and central universities. Admissions are based on the NEET UG 2025 rank list.

Candidates are advised to regularly check mcc.nic.in for official updates, documents required for reporting, and seat matrix availability for each round.

