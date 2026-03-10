MCC

MCC Begins NEET SS 2026 Counselling Registration for Round 1; Check Round 2 Dates Here

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 10 Mar 2026
Summary
Candidates who qualified for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Super Speciality can apply for counselling for admission to Doctor of Medicine (DM) and Master of Chirurgiae (MCh) programmes
The last date to register is March 15, 2026, till 12 noon, while the payment facility will remain open until 3 pm on the same day

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has started the registration process for Round 1 of the NEET Super Speciality (NEET SS) 2026 counselling. Candidates who qualified for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Super Speciality can apply for counselling for admission to Doctor of Medicine (DM) and Master of Chirurgiae (MCh) programmes.

Eligible candidates can fill out the counselling application form through the official MCC website mcc.nic.in. The last date to register is March 15, 2026, till 12 noon, while the payment facility will remain open until 3 pm on the same day.

According to the official counselling schedule, choice filling will begin on March 11 and will remain open until March 16 at 11:55 pm. The academic session for NEET super speciality courses 2025 is scheduled to commence on April 10, 2026.

NEET SS Counselling 2026 Schedule

Round 1

  • Verification of seat matrix by institutes: March 9
  • Registration: March 10 to March 15 (till 12 noon)
  • Payment: March 10 to March 15 (till 3 pm)
  • Choice filling: March 11 to March 16 (till 11:55 pm)
  • Choice locking: March 16 (4 pm to 11:55 pm)
  • Processing of seat allotment: March 17
  • Result declaration: March 18
  • Reporting to allotted institute: March 19 to March 25

Round 2

  • Verification of seat matrix by institutes: March 26 to March 27
  • Registration: March 28 to April 3 (till 12 noon)
  • Payment: March 28 to April 3 (till 3 pm)
  • Choice filling: March 29 to April 4 (till 11:55 pm)
  • Choice locking: April 4 (4 pm to 11:55 pm)
  • Processing of seat allotment: April 5 to April 6
  • Result declaration: April 7
  • Reporting to allotted institute: April 8 to April 16

Candidates are advised to complete the registration and choice-filling process within the specified deadlines and regularly check the MCC website for updates regarding the counselling process.

MCC NEET SS
