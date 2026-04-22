Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE)

MBSE HSLC Result 2026 Date Announced; Mizoram Board Drops Merit List System for Class 10

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 22 Apr 2026
11:21 AM

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Summary
The Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) has officially declared the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) Class 10 result release date.
Students who appeared for the examination will be able to access their marksheets online through the official websites.

The Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) has officially declared that the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) Class 10 results for 2026 will be declared on April 23, 2026. Students who appeared for the examination will be able to access their marksheets online through the official websites, mbse.edu.in and mbseonline.com.

Apart from online access, the board has also made provisions for offline availability of result sheets. Students can collect their results from the MBSE office in Chaltlang, Aizawl, and from the regional office in Lunglei, South Mizoram. For any queries or assistance, candidates and guardians can contact the board through its designated help desk numbers during working hours.

ICSE Result 2026 Today at 3 PM? CISCE Clarifies Release Timeline for Class 10 Students
ICSE Result 2026 Today at 3 PM? CISCE Clarifies Release Timeline for Class 10 Students

In a significant shift, the board has decided to discontinue publishing merit lists, rankings, distinctions, and divisions in the result booklets starting this academic year. The move, as highlighted earlier by Education Minister Vanlalthlana, aims to reduce excessive competition among students and encourage a more holistic, competency-based learning approach rather than rote-based performance.

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The MBSE Class 10 examinations for 2026 were conducted from February 19 to March 16 in offline mode at multiple centres across the state, with thousands of students appearing for the exam. To qualify, candidates must secure at least 33% marks in each subject, including both theory and practical components, along with an overall aggregate of 33%.

Students can check their results by visiting the official website, navigating to the ‘Results’ section, and selecting the HSLC 2026 result link. After entering the required credentials such as roll number and registration number, the result will be displayed on the screen. Candidates are advised to download and print the marksheet for future reference.

Students are encouraged to stay updated through official channels for any further notifications related to re-evaluation, supplementary exams, or result verification processes.

Last updated on 22 Apr 2026
11:21 AM
Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) Result Board Exam 2026
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