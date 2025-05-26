Madhya Pradesh government

MBOSE SSLC Supplementary Results 2025 OUT at mboseresults.in- Overall Pass Pc Stands at 80.35

Our Correspondent
Posted on 26 May 2025
15:33 PM

File Image

Summary
Students who have appeared for the exam can check their results on the official website at mboseresults.in
West Jaintia Hills was the best performing district in this year's Meghalaya Class 10th board exam

The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) issued the SSLC or Class 10 supplementary exam results on Monday, May 26, 2025. Students who have appeared for the exam can check their results on the official website at mboseresults.in.

A total of 7066 students appeared for the Meghalaya Class 10 supplementary exams, of which 5678 passed, registering an overall pass percentage of 80.35 per cent. The pass percentage of girls is 80.47 per cent, and it is 80.20 per cent. West Jaintia Hills was the best performing district in this year's Meghalaya Class 10th board exam.

According to the schedule, the board conducted the Class 10th final examination from February 10 to 21. Papers were held in single shifts from 10 am to 1 pm. The results were declared on April 5, 2025.

MBOSE SSLC Class 10 Supplementary Results 2025: Steps to check

  1. Visit the official website of MBOSE at mboseresults.in
  2. Click on the SSLC Supplementary Result link
  3. Enter your log in details and submit
  4. Check your result displayed on the screen.
  5. Download and keep a printout for future reference

MBOSE SSLC Class 10 Supplementary Results 2025: Direct Link

Last updated on 26 May 2025
15:34 PM
