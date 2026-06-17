TET

MAHA TET 2026 Admit Card Released at mahatet.in; Exam to Be Held in Offline Mode

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 17 Jun 2026
12:40 PM

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Summary
Candidates who have registered for the examination can now download their hall tickets from the official portal
Candidates will not be allowed to enter the examination centre without a valid hall ticket

The Maharashtra State Council of Examination has released the admit cards for the Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test (MAHA TET) 2026. Candidates who have registered for the examination can now download their hall tickets from the official portal.

The hall tickets were made available online on June 16, 2026. Registered candidates can access their admit cards by logging in with their registered mobile number and application form number on the official website.

The admit card is a mandatory document for appearing in the examination. Candidates will not be allowed to enter the examination centre without a valid hall ticket. The document contains key details, including the examination centre address, reporting time, examination schedule and important instructions to be followed on the test day.

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MAHA TET is a state-level eligibility examination conducted to determine the teaching aptitude and eligibility of candidates aspiring to become teachers in primary and upper primary schools across Maharashtra.

The examination will be conducted in offline mode using the pen-and-paper format. Both Paper 1 and Paper 2 are scheduled to be held on the same day.

According to the prescribed exam pattern:

  • Each paper will consist of 150 multiple-choice questions.
  • Every question carries one mark.
  • Candidates will be given 2 hours and 30 minutes to complete each paper.
  • There is no negative marking for incorrect answers.

The absence of negative marking allows candidates to attempt all questions without the risk of losing marks for wrong answers.

MAHA TET Admit Card 2026: Steps to Download

Candidates can follow these steps to download their hall tickets:

  1. Visit the official MAHA TET website.
  2. Click on the "MAHA TET 2026 Hall Ticket/Admit Card" link available on the homepage.
  3. Enter the registered mobile number and application form number.
  4. Complete the captcha verification, if required.
  5. Click on the Login/Submit button.
  6. The admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  7. Download and save the hall ticket.
  8. Take a printout for use on the examination day.

Candidates are advised to carefully verify all details mentioned on the admit card and report any discrepancies to the examination authorities well before the exam date.

The council has also advised aspirants to regularly check the official MAHA TET portal for the latest updates and examination-related announcements.

Last updated on 17 Jun 2026
12:41 PM
TET Admit Card MAHA TET
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