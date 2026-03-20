MHT CET 2026 to Have Two Hall Tickets? Key Details Explained by the Maharashtra State Cell

Summary The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has announced that candidates appearing for the MHT CET 2026 will receive two separate hall tickets. The entrance examination, conducted for admission to various undergraduate and postgraduate programmes, is scheduled to be held in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode from March 25 to May 16, 2026.

In a significant change to its examination process, the Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has announced that candidates appearing for the MHT CET 2026 will receive two separate hall tickets. The entrance examination, conducted for admission to various undergraduate and postgraduate programmes, is scheduled to be held in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode from March 25 to May 16, 2026.

As per the official announcement, the first document to be released will be a provisional hall ticket, which will function as a city intimation slip. This document will inform candidates about the district and city where their examination centre is located. It is expected to be made available on the official website approximately 8 to 10 days before the commencement of the examination.

During the application process, candidates are required to select four preferred districts for their examination centre. Based on these preferences, the provisional admit card will indicate the allotted city and district, helping candidates plan their travel and logistics in advance.

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The second document will be the final admit card, which will serve as the official hall ticket for the examination. This will include complete details such as the exact address of the examination centre, centre code, reporting instructions, and other important information required on the day of the test. The final admit card is expected to be released three to four days prior to the start of the examination.

Candidates have been advised to carefully verify all details mentioned in their final admit card, including the examination centre location, district, and taluka, before downloading it for use on the exam day.

In addition to the MHT CET updates, the CET Cell has also made provisional admit cards/city intimation slips available for candidates appearing in MPed, MEd, and MHMCT examinations.