MHT CET 2026

MHT CET 2026 to Have Two Hall Tickets? Key Details Explained by the Maharashtra State Cell

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 20 Mar 2026
13:19 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has announced that candidates appearing for the MHT CET 2026 will receive two separate hall tickets.
The entrance examination, conducted for admission to various undergraduate and postgraduate programmes, is scheduled to be held in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode from March 25 to May 16, 2026.

In a significant change to its examination process, the Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has announced that candidates appearing for the MHT CET 2026 will receive two separate hall tickets. The entrance examination, conducted for admission to various undergraduate and postgraduate programmes, is scheduled to be held in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode from March 25 to May 16, 2026.

As per the official announcement, the first document to be released will be a provisional hall ticket, which will function as a city intimation slip. This document will inform candidates about the district and city where their examination centre is located. It is expected to be made available on the official website approximately 8 to 10 days before the commencement of the examination.

During the application process, candidates are required to select four preferred districts for their examination centre. Based on these preferences, the provisional admit card will indicate the allotted city and district, helping candidates plan their travel and logistics in advance.

ADVERTISEMENT

The second document will be the final admit card, which will serve as the official hall ticket for the examination. This will include complete details such as the exact address of the examination centre, centre code, reporting instructions, and other important information required on the day of the test. The final admit card is expected to be released three to four days prior to the start of the examination.

Candidates have been advised to carefully verify all details mentioned in their final admit card, including the examination centre location, district, and taluka, before downloading it for use on the exam day.

In addition to the MHT CET updates, the CET Cell has also made provisional admit cards/city intimation slips available for candidates appearing in MPed, MEd, and MHMCT examinations.

Last updated on 20 Mar 2026
13:19 PM
MHT CET 2026 Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Admit Card
Similar stories
Jammu And Kashmir

JKBOPEE Opens JKCET 2026 Application Window at jkbopee.gov.in; Get Link to Apply Here

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)

RRB Technician Grade 3 Answer Key 2026 Released - Raise Objections Till March 27

IIT Kharagpur

From IIT Kharagpur to the Global Stage: Archisman Nandy Secures Gold Honour at IYMC 2. . .

Novodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS)

JNVST Class 6 Result 2026 Update: District-Wise Cut-Offs and Ranks Announced for Phas. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Jammu And Kashmir

JKBOPEE Opens JKCET 2026 Application Window at jkbopee.gov.in; Get Link to Apply Here

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)

RRB Technician Grade 3 Answer Key 2026 Released - Raise Objections Till March 27

IIT Kharagpur

From IIT Kharagpur to the Global Stage: Archisman Nandy Secures Gold Honour at IYMC 2. . .

Novodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS)

JNVST Class 6 Result 2026 Update: District-Wise Cut-Offs and Ranks Announced for Phas. . .

Bihar Board

Bihar Board Class 10 Result 2026 Releasing Today? Lakhs Await Matric Scores; Check Up. . .

SSC CHSL

SSC CHSL 2025 Tier 1: Final Answer Key and Scorecard Out; Check Download Link

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality