MHT CET 2025 Counselling Dates Extended for LLB, BEd-MEd, BPEd, MPEd, and MEd Courses

The State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell, Maharashtra, has extended the dates for the institutional-level round of MHT CET counselling 2025 for several professional courses, including LLB, BEd-MEd, BPEd, MPEd, and MEd for the academic session 2025–26. The decision comes in response to the difficulties faced by candidates due to flood and flood-like conditions in many regions of the state and errors made by some applicants while filling out their qualifying examination details in the application forms.

Responding to repeated requests from both candidates and colleges, the CET Cell has reopened the application correction and choice-filling windows from October 3 to October 5, 2025. This extension provides aspirants with another opportunity to edit their forms and secure admission.

In its official notification, the CET Cell stated: “Due to flood and flood-like conditions caused by heavy rains in various parts of the state during the institutional-level round, candidates were unable to take admission in the college. In addition, it has been observed that through the application received from the candidates many candidates have made mistakes in filling the qualifying examinations marks such as HSC/UG/PG as the case may be.”

Revised MHT CET 2025 Counselling Schedule

The revised counselling schedule for different courses is as follows:

LLB (5 Years), LLB (3 Years), BEd-MEd, BPEd, MPEd, and MEd

Form correction and choice-filling: October 3 to October 5, 2025

Merit list: October 6, 2025

College reporting and admission confirmation: October 6 to October 8, 2025

Cut-off date for admission: October 8, 2025

With this extension, the CET Cell has ensured that candidates who were earlier unable to secure admission due to natural calamities or application errors now have a fair chance to complete the process within the updated deadlines.