Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2025 Revised Round 2 Schedule Released, Seat Matrix on Sept 19

Summary As per the new schedule, the seat matrix for Round 2 will be published on September 19. Candidates can fill out their preference forms online between September 20 and 22 The Round 2 selection list (CAP Round 2) will be declared on September 24, following which physically reporting to the allotted institutes will be mandatory between September 25 and 29, by 5:30 PM

The State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell, Maharashtra, has released the revised schedule for Round 2 of NEET-UG 2025 counselling for MBBS and BDS admissions. The updated timeline aligns with the revised counselling calendar issued by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) for All India Quota and state quota seats.

As per the new schedule, the seat matrix for Round 2 will be published on September 19. Candidates can fill out their preference forms online between September 20 and 22.

The Round 2 selection list (CAP Round 2) will be declared on September 24, following which physically reporting to the allotted institutes will be mandatory between September 25 and 29, by 5:30 PM. Selected candidates must carry all original documents and pay the requisite fees via demand draft or cheque during reporting. Additionally, candidates intending to retain their seats must submit a Status Retention Form during this period.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The schedule for further CAP rounds, if required, will be announced at a later date,” the CET Cell stated.

Earlier, the Round 1 seat allotment result was announced on August 13, in which 38,372 candidates were provisionally selected for MBBS and BDS programmes across government and private medical colleges in Maharashtra.

According to the National Medical Commission (NMC), Maharashtra offers a total of 10,845 MBBS seats, with 5,125 seats in government colleges and 5,720 seats in private institutions.

Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2: Important Dates

Seat Matrix Publication: September 19

Online Preference Form Filling: September 20 to 22

Declaration of Selection List (CAP Round 2): September 24

Physical Reporting & Status Retention Form Submission: September 25 to 29 (up to 5:30 PM)

For the latest updates, candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website of the CET Cell: https://cetcell.mahacet.org