Maharashtra BBA CAP Round 1 Final Merit List 2025 Released; Over 42,000 Candidates Eligible for Counselling

Our Web Correspondent
29 Aug 2025
15:44 PM

File Image

Summary
Candidates can access and download the official merit list in PDF format from the CET Cell’s dedicated BBA admission portal — bba2025.mahacet.org.in
Candidates who receive allotment must accept their allotted seat online by September 6, 2025

The State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell, Maharashtra has released the final merit list for CAP Round 1 for admission to first-year undergraduate management courses (BBA). Candidates can access and download the official merit list in PDF format from the CET Cell’s dedicated BBA admission portal — bba2025.mahacet.org.in.

According to the official data, 22,023 candidates from the All-India category and 20,525 from Maharashtra state have been deemed eligible for the next phase of the counselling process.

As per the official counselling schedule, students whose names appear in the merit list must submit and confirm their option forms for CAP Round 1 via their login portals by August 31, 2025. The provisional allotment of seats for CAP Round 1 will be announced on September 2, 2025.

Candidates who receive allotment must accept their allotted seat online by September 6, 2025. The CET Cell has clarified that if a candidate is allotted their first-preference seat, it will be automatically frozen, and the candidate must pay the seat acceptance fee online.

Following seat acceptance, candidates are required to report to the allotted institute between September 3 and 6 for document verification, fee payment, and confirmation of admission.

The CET Cell has advised candidates to adhere strictly to the given timelines and ensure all documents and fee payments are completed to secure their admission without any delays.

Last updated on 29 Aug 2025
15:47 PM
Maharashtra government BBA merit list
