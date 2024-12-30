MAH MCA, LLB CET Registration 2025 Begins at cetcell.mahacet.org- Know Last Date to Apply Here

Summary Interested and eligible candidates will be able to register for the same by visiting the official website- cetcell.mahacet.org According to an official notice on the website, the online registration and confirmation of application form for MAH-LLB 3 Yrs. CET-2025 will conclude on 27/1/2025

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell commenced the registration process for LLB 3-year courses and MCA courses on the official website. Interested and eligible candidates will be able to register for the same by visiting the official website- cetcell.mahacet.org.

According to an official notice on the website, the online registration and confirmation of application form for MAH-LLB 3 Yrs. CET-2025 will conclude on 27/1/2025. The tentative examination date as mentioned on the official website is 20/3/2025 and 21/3/2025. The online registration and confirmation of the application form for MAH MCA courses will end on 25/1/2025.

MAH MCA, LLB CET Registration 2025: Steps to apply

Visit the official website of Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell at cetcell.mahacet.org Find the link to proceed for the registration process on the home page and click it A new page appears and candidates can register themselves and proceed to fill out the application form Verify the details and submit Keep a printout of the same for future reference