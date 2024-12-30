LLB
MAH MCA, LLB CET Registration 2025 Begins at cetcell.mahacet.org- Know Last Date to Apply Here
Posted on 30 Dec 2024
16:54 PM
File Image
ADVERTISEMENT
The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell commenced the registration process for LLB 3-year courses and MCA courses on the official website. Interested and eligible candidates will be able to register for the same by visiting the official website- cetcell.mahacet.org.
According to an official notice on the website, the online registration and confirmation of application form for MAH-LLB 3 Yrs. CET-2025 will conclude on 27/1/2025. The tentative examination date as mentioned on the official website is 20/3/2025 and 21/3/2025. The online registration and confirmation of the application form for MAH MCA courses will end on 25/1/2025.
MAH MCA, LLB CET Registration 2025: Steps to apply