LLB

MAH MCA, LLB CET Registration 2025 Begins at cetcell.mahacet.org- Know Last Date to Apply Here

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 30 Dec 2024
16:54 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Interested and eligible candidates will be able to register for the same by visiting the official website- cetcell.mahacet.org
According to an official notice on the website, the online registration and confirmation of application form for MAH-LLB 3 Yrs. CET-2025 will conclude on 27/1/2025

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell commenced the registration process for LLB 3-year courses and MCA courses on the official website. Interested and eligible candidates will be able to register for the same by visiting the official website- cetcell.mahacet.org.

According to an official notice on the website, the online registration and confirmation of application form for MAH-LLB 3 Yrs. CET-2025 will conclude on 27/1/2025. The tentative examination date as mentioned on the official website is 20/3/2025 and 21/3/2025. The online registration and confirmation of the application form for MAH MCA courses will end on 25/1/2025.

MAH MCA, LLB CET Registration 2025: Steps to apply

ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Visit the official website of Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell at cetcell.mahacet.org
  2. Find the link to proceed for the registration process on the home page and click it
  3. A new page appears and candidates can register themselves and proceed to fill out the application form
  4. Verify the details and submit
  5. Keep a printout of the same for future reference
Last updated on 30 Dec 2024
16:55 PM
LLB MAH CET 2024 MCA
Similar stories
CISCE

ISC 2025: Know scoring tips and important chapters for Physics, Chemistry and Biology. . .

AIIMS INI SS 2025

AIIMS INI SS 2025: Revised Counselling Schedule and Round 1 Seat Allotment

GUJCET 2025

Registration Deadline Tomorrow For GUJCET 2025- Get Direct Link to Apply Here

Telangana government

Final Merit List for Telangana NEET PG Counselling 2024 Issued; Round 1 Choice Fillin. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
CISCE

ISC 2025: Know scoring tips and important chapters for Physics, Chemistry and Biology. . .

GUJCET 2025

Registration Deadline Tomorrow For GUJCET 2025- Get Direct Link to Apply Here

Supreme Knowledge Foundation

Bridging Academia and Industry : SKF Hosts Insightful Silicon Design Seminar and Chat

AIIMS INI SS 2025

AIIMS INI SS 2025: Revised Counselling Schedule and Round 1 Seat Allotment

Telangana government

Final Merit List for Telangana NEET PG Counselling 2024 Issued; Round 1 Choice Fillin. . .

NEET PG 2024

MCC Reopens Seat Resignation Facility for NEET PG Counselling 2024 - Key Updates