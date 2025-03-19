Admit Card

MAH MCA CET Admit Card 2025 OUT at cetcell.mahacet.org- Direct Link to Download Inside

Posted on 19 Mar 2025
17:43 PM

Summary
The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, issued the MAH MCA CET Admit Card 2025. Candidates who will be appearing for MCA entrance test will be able to download the hall ticket through the official website of MAHACET at cetcell.mahacet.org.

As per the schedule, the examination will be held on March 23, 2025 in selected cities in Maharashtra & outside Maharashtra State. It must be noted that candidates need to affix recent recognizable photograph on the Hall Ticket preferably the same as provided during registration and appear at the examination center with (i) Hall Ticket (ii) Photo Identity Proof as stipulated below and also specified in the Hall Ticket and Photo Identity Proof as brought in original.

MAH MCA CET Admit Card 2025: Steps to download

  1. Visit the official website of MAHACET at cetcell.mahacet.org
  2. Click on MAH MCA CET Admit Card 2025 link available on the home page
  3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details
  4. Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed
  5. Check and download the admit card
  6. Take a hard copy of the same for further use

MAH MCA CET Admit Card 2025: Direct Link

Admit Card MAH MCA CET 2024
