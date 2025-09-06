MAH CET CAP Round 1: New Deadline for Seat Confirmation Is September 8

Summary Candidates can now accept their allotted seats through the candidate login portal until 3 PM on September 8, 2025 The MAH BBA CET 2025 seat allotment result for CAP Round 1 was declared on September 2

The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has extended the seat acceptance and reporting deadline for MAH CET 2025 CAP Round 1 for undergraduate management courses including BBA, BMS, BBM, and MBA (Integrated).

Candidates can now accept their allotted seats through the candidate login portal until 3 PM on September 8, 2025. They must then report to the allotted institute and confirm their admission by 5 PM the same day.

MAH CET 2025 CAP Round 1: Key Dates

ADVERTISEMENT

New deadline for seat acceptance: September 8, 2025, up to 3 PM

Deadline to report at allotted institute: September 8, 2025, by 5 PM

Admission fee: ₹1,000

Required documents: Must be submitted at the time of reporting

The MAH BBA CET 2025 seat allotment result for CAP Round 1 was declared on September 2. The original deadline for seat confirmation was September 6.

Candidates who had registered as reserved category candidates but are unable to produce valid reservation certificates during document verification will need to pay an additional fee of Rs 200 through online mode.

MAH CET 2025 CAP Round 2: Important Dates

Vacant seat list display: September 9, 2025

Option form submission & confirmation: September 10 to 12, 2025

Provisional allotment result: September 14, 2025

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for real-time updates and complete the admission formalities within the given timelines.