MAH CET CAP Round 1: New Deadline for Seat Confirmation Is September 8

Posted on 06 Sep 2025
Summary
Candidates can now accept their allotted seats through the candidate login portal until 3 PM on September 8, 2025
The MAH BBA CET 2025 seat allotment result for CAP Round 1 was declared on September 2

The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has extended the seat acceptance and reporting deadline for MAH CET 2025 CAP Round 1 for undergraduate management courses including BBA, BMS, BBM, and MBA (Integrated).

Candidates can now accept their allotted seats through the candidate login portal until 3 PM on September 8, 2025. They must then report to the allotted institute and confirm their admission by 5 PM the same day.

MAH CET 2025 CAP Round 1: Key Dates

  • New deadline for seat acceptance: September 8, 2025, up to 3 PM
  • Deadline to report at allotted institute: September 8, 2025, by 5 PM
  • Admission fee: ₹1,000
  • Required documents: Must be submitted at the time of reporting

The MAH BBA CET 2025 seat allotment result for CAP Round 1 was declared on September 2. The original deadline for seat confirmation was September 6.

Candidates who had registered as reserved category candidates but are unable to produce valid reservation certificates during document verification will need to pay an additional fee of Rs 200 through online mode.

MAH CET 2025 CAP Round 2: Important Dates

  • Vacant seat list display: September 9, 2025
  • Option form submission & confirmation: September 10 to 12, 2025
  • Provisional allotment result: September 14, 2025

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for real-time updates and complete the admission formalities within the given timelines.

Last updated on 06 Sep 2025
15:07 PM
Maharashtra government MAH CET 2025 seat allotment
