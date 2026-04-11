LIC

LIC AAO Result 2025 Released for Medical Exam - Check Selection Status for All Posts

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 11 Apr 2026
12:21 PM

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Summary
The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has announced the results of the pre-recruitment medical examination for the Assistant Administrative Officer (AAO) 2025 recruitment.
Candidates who participated in the process can now access the roll number-wise result list on the official website, licindia.in.

The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has announced the results of the pre-recruitment medical examination for the Assistant Administrative Officer (AAO) 2025 recruitment, covering the 32nd batch. Candidates who participated in the process can now access the roll number-wise result list on the official website, licindia.in.

The announcement marks a key milestone in the recruitment drive conducted throughout 2025 to fill a total of 841 vacancies for the posts of Assistant Administrative Officer (AAO) and Assistant Engineer (AE). The released results include multiple AAO categories such as Generalist, Chartered Accountant (CA), Company Secretary (CS), Actuarial, Legal, and Insurance Specialist roles. Additionally, results for Assistant Engineer positions in Civil and Electrical streams have also been declared.

The recruitment process for AAO posts is conducted in three stages. It began with the Preliminary examination, held in October 2025, which serves as a qualifying round to shortlist candidates for the next stage. While mandatory, the marks obtained in this phase are not considered in the final merit list. The second stage, the Mains examination conducted on November 8, 2025, plays a crucial role in determining the final selection. Candidates who clear the Mains are then called for the Interview, which is the final stage of the recruitment process.

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Following the completion of these stages, selected candidates undergo a pre-recruitment medical examination, after which the final list is prepared. The latest result reflects candidates who have successfully progressed through this stage.

To download the LIC AAO 2025 result, candidates should visit the official website and navigate to the “Recruitment of AAO Generalists” section. By selecting the relevant post-wise link, candidates can access and download the roll number-wise result list for their reference.

Candidates are advised to keep a copy of the result for future use and regularly check the official website for further updates regarding the recruitment process and final appointment procedures.

Find the direct selection list download link here.

Last updated on 11 Apr 2026
12:22 PM
LIC Life Insurance Corporation of India Result Recruitment exam
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