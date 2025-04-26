KTET 2024
KTET November Results 2024 Declared at ktet.kerala.gov.in- Get Direct Link to Download Inside
Posted on 26 Apr 2025
18:32 PM
The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan issued the results of KTET November 2024 session. Candidates who have appeared for Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test can now check and download their results on the official website of KTET at ktet.kerala.gov.in.
According to the schedule, the Kerala TET examination was conducted on January 18 and 19, 2025. It was held in two shifts on both exam days. The first shift was from 10 am to 12.30 pm, and the second shift was from 2 pm to 4.30 pm.
The provisional answer key was released on January 31, 2025. The provisional answer key was released on the official website for Category I, II, III and IV.
KTET November Results 2024: Steps to download
KTET November 2024 Results: Direct Link