KTET 2024

KTET November Results 2024 Declared at ktet.kerala.gov.in- Get Direct Link to Download Inside

Our Correspondent
Posted on 26 Apr 2025
18:32 PM

File Image

Summary
Candidates who have appeared for Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test can now check and download their results on the official website of KTET at ktet.kerala.gov.in
According to the schedule, the Kerala TET examination was conducted on January 18 and 19, 2025

The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan issued the results of KTET November 2024 session. Candidates who have appeared for Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test can now check and download their results on the official website of KTET at ktet.kerala.gov.in.

According to the schedule, the Kerala TET examination was conducted on January 18 and 19, 2025. It was held in two shifts on both exam days. The first shift was from 10 am to 12.30 pm, and the second shift was from 2 pm to 4.30 pm.

The provisional answer key was released on January 31, 2025. The provisional answer key was released on the official website for Category I, II, III and IV.

KTET November Results 2024: Steps to download

  1. Visit the official website- ktet.kerala.gov.in
  2. Click on the KTET November 2024 result link available on the home page
  3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter their login details, and submit
  4. Check the results displayed on the screen
  5. Download the results and keep a printout of the same for future reference

KTET November 2024 Results: Direct Link

Last updated on 26 Apr 2025
18:33 PM
KTET 2024 Kerala TET November 2024 Results out KTET
