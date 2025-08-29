KSET 2025 Registration Begins Today; Apply by September 18 at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

Summary Interested candidates can apply online through the official KEA website — cetonline.karnataka.gov.in As per the announced schedule, the last date to submit the KSET 2025 application form is September 18, while the deadline to pay the application fee is September 19, 2025

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) officially commenced the registration process for the Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET) 2025 today, August 29. Interested candidates can apply online through the official KEA website — cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

As per the announced schedule, the last date to submit the KSET 2025 application form is September 18, while the deadline to pay the application fee is September 19, 2025. The KSET 2025 examination is scheduled to be held on November 2, and admit cards will be released on October 24, 2025.

Eligibility criteria require candidates to have secured at least 55% marks (without rounding off) in their Master’s degree or equivalent from UGC-recognized universities or institutions. Reserved category candidates, including SC, ST, OBC (Cat-I, IIA, IIB, IIIA, IIIB), PwD, and transgender applicants, are eligible with a minimum of 50% marks. Those currently pursuing or awaiting results of their Master's degree final year or whose qualifying exam results have been delayed may also apply.

KSET 2025 Registration: Steps to apply

Visit the official website- cetonline.karnataka.gov.in Click on the KSET 2025 registration link on the homepage Complete the registration process and fill in the application form Upload required documents and pay the application fee Submit the form and download the confirmation page Take a printout for future reference

KSET is conducted for determining the eligibility of candidates for the post of Assistant Professor in universities and colleges across Karnataka. Candidates are advised to read the detailed notification and eligibility guidelines carefully before applying.