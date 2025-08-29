KSET 2025

KSET 2025 Registration Begins Today; Apply by September 18 at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 29 Aug 2025
16:02 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Interested candidates can apply online through the official KEA website — cetonline.karnataka.gov.in
As per the announced schedule, the last date to submit the KSET 2025 application form is September 18, while the deadline to pay the application fee is September 19, 2025

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) officially commenced the registration process for the Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET) 2025 today, August 29. Interested candidates can apply online through the official KEA website — cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

As per the announced schedule, the last date to submit the KSET 2025 application form is September 18, while the deadline to pay the application fee is September 19, 2025. The KSET 2025 examination is scheduled to be held on November 2, and admit cards will be released on October 24, 2025.

Eligibility criteria require candidates to have secured at least 55% marks (without rounding off) in their Master’s degree or equivalent from UGC-recognized universities or institutions. Reserved category candidates, including SC, ST, OBC (Cat-I, IIA, IIB, IIIA, IIIB), PwD, and transgender applicants, are eligible with a minimum of 50% marks. Those currently pursuing or awaiting results of their Master's degree final year or whose qualifying exam results have been delayed may also apply.

ADVERTISEMENT

KSET 2025 Registration: Steps to apply

  1. Visit the official website- cetonline.karnataka.gov.in
  2. Click on the KSET 2025 registration link on the homepage
  3. Complete the registration process and fill in the application form
  4. Upload required documents and pay the application fee
  5. Submit the form and download the confirmation page
  6. Take a printout for future reference

KSET is conducted for determining the eligibility of candidates for the post of Assistant Professor in universities and colleges across Karnataka. Candidates are advised to read the detailed notification and eligibility guidelines carefully before applying.

Last updated on 29 Aug 2025
16:06 PM
KSET 2025 Registration Date
Similar stories
Heavy rainfall

Jammu Schools to Remain Closed Till August 30 Amid Heavy Rains, Flooding; Online Clas. . .

Maharashtra government

Maharashtra BBA CAP Round 1 Final Merit List 2025 Released; Over 42,000 Candidates El. . .

National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS)

NEET PG 2025 Answer Key Released by NBEMS Following Supreme Court Order; Response She. . .

NEET 2025

NBEMS Releases NEET PG Scorecard 2025 at natboard.edu.in- Get Direct Link To Download. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Heavy rainfall

Jammu Schools to Remain Closed Till August 30 Amid Heavy Rains, Flooding; Online Clas. . .

Maharashtra government

Maharashtra BBA CAP Round 1 Final Merit List 2025 Released; Over 42,000 Candidates El. . .

NEET 2025

NBEMS Releases NEET PG Scorecard 2025 at natboard.edu.in- Get Direct Link To Download. . .

Google Developer Groups

GDG Kolkata to Host Google I/O Extended 2025, Spotlighting Global Tech Trends

National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS)

NEET PG 2025 Answer Key Released by NBEMS Following Supreme Court Order; Response She. . .

bseb

Bihar Board Exam 2026: BSEB Extends Registration Deadline for Class 10, 12 Students- . . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality