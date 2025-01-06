KSET 2024 Results declared by KEA on cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/KEA - Know how to download

Summary Candidates who appeared in the exam can download it from cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/KEA The examination, held throughout the state on November 4, determined the eligibility of candidates to be appointed as Assistant Professors in colleges and universities in the state

The the results of Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET) has been announced by the Karnataka Examination Authority on its official website. Candidates who appeared in the exam can download it from cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/KEA

The examination, held throughout the state on November 4, determined the eligibility of candidates to be appointed as Assistant Professors in colleges and universities in the state.

Following the conclusion of the exam, the Karnataka Examination Authority released the provisional answer keys of the exam in november while the provisional scores were declared on December 16.

ADVERTISEMENT

How to check and download the results of KSET 2024?

Step 1: Visit the official website of KSET at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

Step 2: Under the admissions tab, click on KSET 2024 Result

Step 3: Select the subject for which you want to check the result

Step 4: Search for your roll number

Step 5: Download the scorecard and take a printout for future reference