Karnataka SSLC, 2nd PUC Provisional Timetable 2026 Released; Objections Invited Till Oct 9

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 22 Sep 2025
10:12 AM

File Image

Summary
The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has released the provisional timetable for the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) and Second Pre-University Course (II PUC) exams 1 and 2 for the academic year 2025-26. Students can access and download the Karnataka SSLC and PUC 2 timetable 2026 from the board’s official website — kseab.karnataka.gov.in.

The board has invited objections to the provisional timetable from students, parents, and the public between September 20 and October 9, 2025. Objections must be sent via email to chairpersonkscab@gmail.com and a hard copy addressed to the Chairperson, Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board, 6th Cross, Malleswaram, Bengaluru-560003. Any submissions after the deadline will not be considered.

As per the tentative schedule, the Karnataka SSLC exam 2026 will be held from March 18 to April 1, 2026. The exam will start with First Language papers on March 18, followed by Mathematics and Sociology on March 20.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka 2nd PUC exam 2026 will be conducted from February 28 to March 17, 2026. It will begin with Kannada and Arabic papers on February 28 and conclude with vocational and skill-based subjects such as Information Technology, Retail, Automobile, Healthcare, and Beauty & Wellness on March 17.

The final timetable will be released after evaluating all valid objections received within the stipulated period.

Last updated on 22 Sep 2025
10:13 AM
