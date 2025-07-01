Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 3 Result 2025 OUT at karresults.nic.in- Link Active Now

Summary As per the official notification, the link to check the results will be activated at 1 PM on the official website at karresults.nic.in A total of 82,683 students appeared for the exam, of which 18,834 students passed

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) declared the Karnataka 2nd PUC Examination 3 results today, July 1, 2025. As per the official notification, the link to check the results will be activated at 1 PM on the official website at karresults.nic.in, following which students who took the Karnataka 2nd PUC exam 3 will be able to check and download their scores.

As per the results, an overall pass percentage of 22.78 per cent has been recorded. A total of 82,683 students appeared for the exam, of which 18,834 students passed. The Karnataka PUC 2 Exam 3 was conducted from June 9 to 21, 2025. Prior to this, the results of the 2nd PUC Exam 2 were announced.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 3 Results 2025: Steps to check

Visit the official website at karresults.nic.in On the home page, click on the link to download Karnataka PUC 2 Exam 3 Results 2025 Enter your credentials to log in, and submit Check the result displayed on the screen Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference

Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 3 Results 2025: Direct Link

For more information and details, candidates are advised to visit the official website.