Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 3 Result 2025 OUT at karresults.nic.in- Link Active Now

Posted on 01 Jul 2025
As per the official notification, the link to check the results will be activated at 1 PM on the official website at karresults.nic.in
A total of 82,683 students appeared for the exam, of which 18,834 students passed

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) declared the Karnataka 2nd PUC Examination 3 results today, July 1, 2025. As per the official notification, the link to check the results will be activated at 1 PM on the official website at karresults.nic.in, following which students who took the Karnataka 2nd PUC exam 3 will be able to check and download their scores.

As per the results, an overall pass percentage of 22.78 per cent has been recorded. A total of 82,683 students appeared for the exam, of which 18,834 students passed. The Karnataka PUC 2 Exam 3 was conducted from June 9 to 21, 2025. Prior to this, the results of the 2nd PUC Exam 2 were announced.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 3 Results 2025: Steps to check

  1. Visit the official website at karresults.nic.in
  2. On the home page, click on the link to download Karnataka PUC 2 Exam 3 Results 2025
  3. Enter your credentials to log in, and submit
  4. Check the result displayed on the screen
  5. Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference

Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 3 Results 2025: Direct Link

For more information and details, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

