NEET PG

KNRUHS Extends Telangana NEET PG 2025 Counselling Registration Deadline! Check Revised Schedule

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 13 Oct 2025
12:11 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
As per the revised schedule, candidates now have time until October 16, 2025, to complete their registration process
This extension offers another opportunity for eligible candidates who missed the earlier deadline to apply for the state’s postgraduate medical and dental admissions

The Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) has extended the last date for registration for Telangana NEET PG 2025 counselling. As per the revised schedule, candidates now have time until October 16, 2025, to complete their registration process. This extension offers another opportunity for eligible candidates who missed the earlier deadline to apply for the state’s postgraduate medical and dental admissions.

The counselling registration is being conducted online through the official website, tspgmed.tsche.in. Candidates aspiring for admission into MD, MS, and diploma courses under the Telangana state quota must ensure they fulfill all eligibility conditions before applying. The detailed eligibility criteria, NEET PG 2025 cut-off marks, reservation policies, and bond conditions for different courses are provided in the official prospectus available on the website.

Applicants from the Open Category (OC) and Backward Classes (BC) are required to pay a registration fee of ₹10,000, while those belonging to the Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) categories need to pay ₹8,000. The payment must be made online as part of the application process.

ADVERTISEMENT

KNRUHS has advised candidates to carefully review all guidelines and documentation requirements before proceeding with registration. The NEET PG counselling process is a critical step in securing a postgraduate seat in Telangana's government and private medical colleges, and missing the final deadline could mean losing out on this year’s opportunity.

For further updates and instructions, candidates are encouraged to regularly visit the official counselling portal.

Last updated on 13 Oct 2025
12:15 PM
NEET PG NEET PG 2025 Telangana government
Similar stories
NEET counselling

Punjab NEET UG 2025 Round 3 Choice Filling Ends Today; 1% Quota for J&K Migrants Impl. . .

Tamil Nadu government

TNPSC Group 4 Exam 2025 Results Expected Soon for Over 3000 Vacancies- Know Key Updat. . .

School students

Ministry of Education Begins Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025 with Nationwide Live Strea. . .

XLRI Jamshedpur

XLRI Jamshedpur To Open XAT 2026 Application Edit Window Tomorrow- Details about Mock. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
NEET counselling

Punjab NEET UG 2025 Round 3 Choice Filling Ends Today; 1% Quota for J&K Migrants Impl. . .

Tamil Nadu government

TNPSC Group 4 Exam 2025 Results Expected Soon for Over 3000 Vacancies- Know Key Updat. . .

School students

Ministry of Education Begins Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025 with Nationwide Live Strea. . .

XLRI Jamshedpur

XLRI Jamshedpur To Open XAT 2026 Application Edit Window Tomorrow- Details about Mock. . .

NTA

AISSEE 2026 Admission For Class 6th, 9th Entrance Exams Underway! Check Last Date Her. . .

Indian Bank

Indian Bank SO Recruitment 2025 Registration Window Closes Today- Apply Link Here

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality