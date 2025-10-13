KNRUHS Extends Telangana NEET PG 2025 Counselling Registration Deadline! Check Revised Schedule

Summary As per the revised schedule, candidates now have time until October 16, 2025, to complete their registration process This extension offers another opportunity for eligible candidates who missed the earlier deadline to apply for the state’s postgraduate medical and dental admissions

The Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) has extended the last date for registration for Telangana NEET PG 2025 counselling. As per the revised schedule, candidates now have time until October 16, 2025, to complete their registration process. This extension offers another opportunity for eligible candidates who missed the earlier deadline to apply for the state’s postgraduate medical and dental admissions.

The counselling registration is being conducted online through the official website, tspgmed.tsche.in. Candidates aspiring for admission into MD, MS, and diploma courses under the Telangana state quota must ensure they fulfill all eligibility conditions before applying. The detailed eligibility criteria, NEET PG 2025 cut-off marks, reservation policies, and bond conditions for different courses are provided in the official prospectus available on the website.

Applicants from the Open Category (OC) and Backward Classes (BC) are required to pay a registration fee of ₹10,000, while those belonging to the Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) categories need to pay ₹8,000. The payment must be made online as part of the application process.

ADVERTISEMENT

KNRUHS has advised candidates to carefully review all guidelines and documentation requirements before proceeding with registration. The NEET PG counselling process is a critical step in securing a postgraduate seat in Telangana's government and private medical colleges, and missing the final deadline could mean losing out on this year’s opportunity.

For further updates and instructions, candidates are encouraged to regularly visit the official counselling portal.