Kerala SET
Kerala SET Admit Card 2024 Issued at lbsedp.lbscentre.in- Direct Link Here
Posted on 17 Jan 2025
13:18 PM
The LBS Centre for Science and Technology issued Kerala SET January Admit Card 2025. Candidates who want to appear for Kerala State Eligibility Test can download the admit card through the official website of LBSEDP at lbsedp.lbscentre.in.
As per the schedule, Kerala SET 2025 January examination will be held on February 2, 2025. There will be two papers for SET January 2025. Paper I is common for all candidates. It consists of two parts, Part (A) General Knowledge and Part (B) Aptitude in Teaching. Paper II shall be a test based on the subject of specialisation of the candidate at the Post Graduate (PG) Level.
