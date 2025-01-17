Kerala SET Admit Card 2024 Issued at lbsedp.lbscentre.in- Direct Link Here

Summary Candidates who want to appear for Kerala State Eligibility Test can download the admit card through the official website of LBSEDP at lbsedp.lbscentre.in As per the schedule, Kerala SET 2025 January examination will be held on February 2, 2025

The LBS Centre for Science and Technology issued Kerala SET January Admit Card 2025. Candidates who want to appear for Kerala State Eligibility Test can download the admit card through the official website of LBSEDP at lbsedp.lbscentre.in.

As per the schedule, Kerala SET 2025 January examination will be held on February 2, 2025. There will be two papers for SET January 2025. Paper I is common for all candidates. It consists of two parts, Part (A) General Knowledge and Part (B) Aptitude in Teaching. Paper II shall be a test based on the subject of specialisation of the candidate at the Post Graduate (PG) Level.

Kerala SET Admit Card 2024: Steps to download

Go to the official website- lbsedp.lbscentre.in Click on Kerala SET January Admit Card 2025 link available on the home page A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed Check the admit card and download the page Keep a hard copy of the same for further reference

Kerala SET Admit Card 2024: Direct Link