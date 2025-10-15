Kerala government

Kerala School Reopens After Hijab Row, Minister Backs Student’s Rights

Posted on 15 Oct 2025
13:30 PM

File Image

Summary
In the wake of the controversy, the management of St Rita's Public School had declared a holiday on Monday and Tuesday
A large number of police personnel were deployed in the school premises on Wednesday morning, and media personnel were not permitted inside the campus

A church-run public school in Palluruthy here reopened on Wednesday after a two-day closure prompted by a dispute over a student's right to wear hijab.

The class eight student whose parents insisted on her wearing the religious headscarf was absent due to health reasons, school sources said.

In the wake of the controversy, the management of St Rita's Public School had declared a holiday on Monday and Tuesday.

A large number of police personnel were deployed in the school premises on Wednesday morning, and media personnel were not permitted inside the campus.

State General Education Minister V Sivankutty reaffirmed the student's right to wear a hijab and said, "The student can attend the classes wearing a hijab until she and her parents decide otherwise." He emphasised that students' rights are guaranteed by the Constitution and educational laws in the country and in the state.

However, Joshy, the president of the Parents Teachers' Association (PTA) of the school, said they were yet to receive any order from the government in this regard.

He said it was unclear whether the minister was referring to the government-run schools or CBSE schools.

Authorities of St Rita's Public School, Palluruthy, in Kochi, had declared a two-day holiday from Monday following an escalation of a dispute with the parents of the student over her wearing the 'hijab'.

The matter came to light after a letter issued by Sister Heleena Alby in this regard surfaced on social media.

In the letter, the principal had stated that, due to pressure from a student who came without the prescribed uniform, her parents, certain individuals not associated with the school, and a few students and staff members had requested leave, citing mental stress.

On Tuesday, Minister Sivankuty intervened, directing the school to allow the Muslim girl to continue her education while wearing her religious headscarf.

He also sought a report from the school authorities for denying her religious rights earlier, which caused her mental distress.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Last updated on 15 Oct 2025
13:32 PM
Kerala government hijab controversy
